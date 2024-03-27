“Emotional Damage”: Fans in Frenzy as Powerlifter Anatoly Pranks Gym Rats as ‘Fake Cleaner’

Social media fitness influencer Vladimir Shmondenko goes by the name Anatoly. Popular videos of the powerlifter pulling pranks on fitness fanatics from all around the gym have made him famous. A recent Instagram post of his features a prank in which he poses as a janitor. And, much to the shock of a gym-goer, he casually lifts big weights, shocking them.

Advertisement

At the beginning of the viral Instagram video, a man is seen performing deadlifts. Even the individual doing the deadlift drops the barbell after a rep, giving the impression that it is difficult due to the massive weights on the barbell. Since Anatoly had his prank victim cornered, he seized the opportunity.

Anatoly approached his prank victim and inquired as to whether the plates were legitimate or not. When the influencer pretended to be a janitor and urged the gym person to try lifting, the man laughed it off and responded that the plates were genuine. But, despite the laughter, Anatoly stuck to his script:

Advertisement

“I think it’s fake.”

The individual brought up the seriousness of the weights, but Anatoly reiterated his belief that the plates are plastic. Not only that, but another gym member who joined the conversation also cautioned the fake janitor about the weights.

Now that Anatoly had latched onto his targets, he lifted the barbell. After seeing his two repetitions, the two gym members were taken aback. Intentionally, Anatoly let the plates fall to the floor and begged the gym members not to tell his boss, but they still wanted to know how he lifted the weights so casually.

Fans filled up with joy after the prank of Anatoly

Anatoly has once again succeeded in making his audience laugh with his prank videos. Many of his followers flocked into the viral IG video’s comment section, as one fan left a sarcastic comment saying, “Hey guys, which one is fake??? Cleaner or plants???!!!”

Advertisement

The way Anatoly shocked the gym members is what this fan points out; as they say, “From that moment on those guys started to question their existence.”

Photographer David Hofmann also joined the fans in the comment section, leaving a comment saying, “How is he so freaking strong?”

A wholesome detail was shared by this fan; as they said, “You know what is beautiful about this videos, they always care about you and your health, and that’s adorable.” Another fan wrote, “Emotional damage.”

Among his numerous successful prank videos, this one has gone viral the most among his fans. Aside from his physical prowess, Anatoly’s ability to make his audience laugh is what sets him apart as an entertainer.