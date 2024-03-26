When Sean O’Malley Teamed Up with YouTuber for ‘Picking Up Girls’ Video Before a Million-Fan Following

Sean O’Malley made his debut in the UFC via Dana White’s contender series. Ever since he stepped foot in the octagon, O’Malley was branded a future champion by both fans as well as pundits. During his rise to the top, ‘Sugar’ has utilized social media well in order to attract a wider audience. The 29-year-old is often seen on YouTube videos with the Nelk boys or other YouTubers. This was the case long before he became the champion as well.

A throwback video showed Sean O’Malley join YouTuber Juan Gonzales also known as ‘ThatWasEpic’ for a video. In the video posted on October 8, 2021, Sean O’Malley joined Gonzalez in ‘picking up women’. The video is titled ‘Picking Up Girls With Suga Sean O’ Malley’, it has 2.7 million views at the time of writing this article. In the video, O’Malley and Gonzalez approach random women on the street and flirt with them in order to try and get their phone number or Instagram. Both Gonazlez and O’Malley were successful more than once in their target. The video was released a few months before O’Malley secured a knockout win over Raulian Paiva at UFC 269 in December 2021.

For the uninitiated, Gonzalez is most recognized for his videos that feature individuals being tricked and then helped with presents, cash, and other giveaways. He has posted numerous social experiment, prank, and giveaway videos throughout the years. As of March 26, 2024, he has a whopping $1.2 billion views to his name on YouTube and just shy of 8 million subscribers. His most popular video titled, “Cutting Peoples Earphones, Then Giving Them Airpods” has 53 million views. However, although O’Malley refrains from such pranks now, he has clarified his stance on his open relationship recently.

Sean O’Malley defends his open relationship

It is widely known that UFC champion Sean O’Malley is in an open relationship with his wife Danya Gonzalez. However, their arrangement is a bit unique compared to traditional open relationships. ‘Suga’ has disclosed that he is allowed to have romantic relationships with other women because of his financial support. Although O’Malley has this liberty, his spouse is prohibited from having amorous relations with other men.



