Fit at 76, Arnold Schwarzenegger Unveils His Sleep-Upgrade Checklist for Optimum Fat Loss

Big-scale weight loss often comes at the cost of a reduction in muscle mass. This means that while exercise and diet could help shed pounds, it cannot guarantee the retention of muscles. However, Arnold Schwarzenegger has the perfect solution to this phenomenon.

Advertisement

The 76-year-old claimed that his hack did not require any extra trips to the gym. Rather, it involved staying at home and following one easy rule. The subject only had to ensure adequate sleep along with consistent exercises and diet. Schwarzenegger claimed that this simple trick was the key to efficient weight loss.

According to a study conducted on two groups, where one went through inadequate sleep while the other was well rested, the difference was significant. Both groups participated in a calorie-restricted diet focused on weight loss. And while both lost the same amount of weight, there was a twist.

Advertisement

“But here’s where it got interesting: the under slept group lost 80 percent muscle, whereas the well-rested group lost almost all fat.”

While the weight loss was proportional, the research noted that one group retained their muscle mass and the other didn’t. Sleep may not be one of the leading factors that come to mind for weight loss. Yet, Schwarzenegger stresses the criteria citing other examples.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C1r6MmepL_j/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

“This isn’t the only study suggesting metabolic changes from poor sleep. Another study found that just one week of poor sleep causes you to hold onto more fat and burn muscle.”

To make sure that individuals receive adequate sleep, Schwarzenegger made a checklist. This list included factors like:

Advertisement

Going to bed during the same time frame

Sunlight exposure first thing in the morning

Abandoning caffeine at least 9 to 10 hours before sleep

Dimming lights and limiting technology a few hours before sleep

Staying away from eating a few hours before sleep

Indulge in self-care, journaling, talking to friends, etc.

Apart from this, Schwarzenegger also mentioned how sleep helped increase one’s quality of life.

Good sleep and longevity: Arnold Schwarzenegger makes the connection

If one were to follow the checklist by the former Mr. Olympia, he guaranteed good quality sleep. This, in turn, increased longevity, according to his observations in a previous newsletter.

Schwarzenegger cited studies that categorized sleep behaviors and activities into some criteria. These helped determine that good sleepers lived about five years longer and were 21 percent less likely to die from cardiovascular disease, and 20 percent less likely to die from cancer. Therefore, good quality sleep is crucial for healthy development.