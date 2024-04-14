“For Booze to Bamboozle…”: Arnold Schwarzenegger Unveiled an Astonishing Link Between Substance Addiction and Genetics

Addiction has always been a touchy subject that several either suffer from or have witnessed others experience. However, if a pathbreaking study is to be believed, genetics could be playing a crucial role in this circumstance. Arnold Schwarzenegger opened up about this in his recent newsletter.

Under the segment ‘The Addictive Gene’, he addressed the study conducted on genetic links to smoking and drinking. It turns out that some people are more prone to addiction than others due to their genes.

Schwarzenegger revealed how researchers studied more than three million people. In the study, their genetic compositions were to find out links between their traits and addictions. The scientists observed that about 3,823 different genes had links to smoking and drinking behaviors, and one could use this data for better purposes.

While the research still needs more backing before one can derive any solid conclusions, one could still utilize the data to create new preventative strategies against addiction. Since these genetic traits took into consideration factors such as age and the amount consumed, one could identify at-risk individuals more efficiently.

“Thirty-nine of the traits were linked with the age at which individuals started smoking, 243 with the number of cigarettes smoked per day, and 849 with the number of alcoholic drinks consumed per week.”

Another fascinating observation made by the researchers involved alcohol consumption and its metabolizing in the body. It turns out that the speed at which an individual’s body breaks down alcohol and retains the toxins, and effects is also a result of certain genetic makeup.

“Two genetic variants influence how your body metabolizes alcohol. In other words, your genetics might make it even easier for booze to bamboozle your body.”

The only way to find out whether or not an individual comes under the addictive gene bracket is to take some detailed tests. Or, consult their GP for further strategies to tackle the problem. Meanwhile, Schwarzenegger wrapped up the segment with a word of advice: “When it comes to alcohol, moderation is key”. Avoiding more than a few drinks in a week could be beneficial. After all, any form of alcohol, even red wine, is not linked to positive outcomes for overall health.

Arnold Schwarzenegger once revealed red wine could induce headaches

Alcohol has sometimes been associated with health benefits in various cultures and traditions. However, something as common as red wine could be detrimental and aggravate certain problems in the body. Schwarzenegger once disclosed how a glass of a commonly available beverage could cause headaches.

Grapes, which make red wine, contain an antioxidant called quercetin glucuronide, which plays an important role in metabolizing alcohol. In the process, it releases toxic byproducts that pile up and cause you to have headaches.