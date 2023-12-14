Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals “Why Red Wine Might Give You Headaches”

Oct 26, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Portrait of Arnold Schwarzenegger who stars in Terminator: Dark Fate. Schwarzenegger returns in his iconic role along with Linda Hamilton in the direct sequel to Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Portrait shot at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

The bodybuilding legend Arnold Schwarzenegger is known to be a fan of cigars, but he is not much of a wine drinker. Though Schwarzenegger, in his early days, mixed protein powder with tequila or schnapps, he has mostly stayed away from alcohol all his life. In the recent edition of Arnold’s Pump Club, Arnold discusses why a particular type of alcohol can give you headaches.

Advertisement

In his newsletter, titled “Why Red Wines Give You Headaches,” The Austrian Oak talks in detail about why one’s head pounds after consuming even one glass of that shimmering red liquid.

The seven-time Olympia mentions that scientists might have just figured out the relationship between headaches and red wine. Citing a study, Schwarzenegger writes that an antioxidant in grapes might be the reason.

Advertisement

“A new study suggests that an antioxidant in grapes affects how you process alcohol, and that’s why a nice glass of wine can cause your head to pound. “

As per the study, the antioxidant (quercetin glucuronide) reacts with an enzyme (ALDH2) that helps metabolize the alcohol. And when ALDH2’s functioning slows down, our body produces toxic byproducts, resulting in headaches.

Though more research might be needed to further strengthen this relationship, it seems one can avoid headaches just by shifting the wine color. The former Governor of California suggests that if one likes drinking wine, white wine is what one can consume to avoid discomfort.

“White wines have the grape skin removed, meaning lower levels of antioxidants that could cause problems.”

And if someone is a die-hard fan of red wine and still wants to have it, Arnie has a solution for that too. He mentions that one should be hydrated and eat some protein and fat-rich food to avoid headaches. Taking an anti-inflammatory (like acetaminophen or ibuprofen) before drinking might also help, but only if one is not consuming more than a couple of drinks, as it can backfire, too.

Advertisement

But in no way does Arnold promote drinking alcohol or red wine. In fact, in one of the previous editions of his newsletter, he debunked a big myth about red wine.

Arnold Schwarzenegger debunks the myth surrounding red wine and heart health

A month ago, Schwarzenegger talked about red wine and how it affects one’s cardiovascular health. Citing a study done on more than 400,000 people, The Austrian Oak wrote that “red wine does not protect heart health.” In fact, excessive consumption can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease and raise blood pressure.

“It appears alcohol can damage your DNA. When your body tries to metabolize alcohol, it converts to acetaldehyde, which is toxic to your cells. It also creates oxidative stress, which might cause heart issues.”

While drinking has no benefits, moderation remains the key. The seven-time Olympia says that one can have a few drinks (two to four per week), but anything more than that can cause health problems. So, drinking responsibly and in moderation will always remain important.