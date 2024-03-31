“Hate to Say This”: Former Mr. Olympia Jay Cutler Admits Extreme Training Split at 50

At 50, Jay Cutler has stunned the bodybuilding world with his ability to maintain his conditioning and structure. Keeping his workout intensity at a lower rate, he still manages to perform an impressive routine despite his bicep tear. Recently, in a Q&A video on YouTube, he revealed how often he exercised in a week.

Surprisingly, Cutler admitted that he hated answering this question since it always shocked listeners. He then revealed that he worked out seven days in a row, having gradually increased his workout days over the years.

“I hate to say this…Listen, I’ve done four days in a row, I’ve done five days in a row, but I train seven days a week now.”

The only time Cutler took a break from his workout routine for seven days straight was when he was forced to do so. Vacations, holidays, business trips, or any occasion that called for traveling meant no gym. However, the mania doesn’t end here.

The four-time Mr. Olympia admitted that his seven workouts per week were further split into two gym visits in a day. Mornings were dedicated to cardio, whereas afternoons were for weight training. As a result, he barely got the chance to take the day off since he would end up visiting the gym at least once every day.

But unlike his days during the Olympia, Cutler admitted that his training style had tamed down to a huge extent. In the early 2000s, when he peaked, he would train to his full capacity which eventually resulted in early exhaustion.

“I could only train two or three days in a row before I got beat down. But I’d never suggest seven days in a row.”

Extreme or not, Cutler’s current routine has provided him an ideal blueprint for a senior jacked bodybuilder’s aesthetic. At 50, he’s still going strong with his workout tips and tricks on social media for the benefit of the masses. However, if he has barely missed any workout days, it begs the question of how long he has gone without training at a stretch.

Jay Cutler comes clean on how long he skipped training

In the same video, a fan asked Jay Cutler a follow-up question: what’s the longest he went without training? The icon previously stated that his attendance at the gym would usually score a 10/10, but he did skip a few training sessions in between.

In 2011, Cutler tore his bicep while working with heavy weights. This injury was quite severe and needed surgery the following year. During that time, he was strictly prohibited from lifting too heavy, along with other restrictions imposed for his well-being. The 50-year-old revealed that was the only time he went without training for weeks before returning to the gym for leg day.