A nutritious diet is as important as a workout for a fitness enthusiast. To enhance their diet, some people prefer to take supplements. However, they are riddled with misconceptions and even the most common like protein powders are not an exception. Arnold Schwarzenegger highlighted the topic in his newsletter, revealing how underrated it is.

Protein powders are sometimes regarded as an extra expense for many people due to the high cost of good-quality products. Even though it is costly, it may be worth the shot, as the Austrian Oak summarizes a new study, writing:

“New research suggests that whey, milk, and soy protein might be a little more effective at helping you build muscle and strength as you age.”

Because protein powders are one of the finest supplements for older people, researchers looked at 78 clinical trials involving participants over the age of 40. While the product helps them gain muscle and mobility, the bodybuilder highlighted the study where it revealed that they also commit to resistance training for the best results.

However, the scientists did not stop there; they also evaluated six sources of protein, including whey, milk, soy, casein, peanuts, and beef, with over 5,000 participants. Schwarzenegger went on to emphasize a specific protein consumption method, writing:

“Prior research has suggested that total protein per day is more important than protein source or timing.”

According to the Austrian Oak, most people begin to lose muscle mass gradually and steadily after the age of 40. In the long run, it can cause issues with mobility and quality of life in old age.

To address this, he advises his ‘village’ members to change their protein consumption, and even if they are getting enough of the nutrient, they can always supplement it, as he writes:

“And if you’re looking for the best-performing protein, whey protein was most effective at increasing muscle, lower body strength, and walking speed.”

The Terminator actor also recommends conducting careful research on any type of protein powder and looking for a third-party certified product that is NSF Certified for Sport or Informed Sport. While the bodybuilder has always advocated for a natural approach to their workout routine, he will not worry if his ‘village’ members opt to take some multivitamins.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Adding Multivitamins to His Recommendation List

Although, Multivitamins are expensive pharmaceuticals, Arnold Schwarzenegger recommends using it as they help consumers improve their memory. A research highled by Arnold in his newsletter compared multivitamins against placebos and other supplements, and those who took them regularly for three years reported a considerable improvement in memory and overall cognitive performance.

The Austrian Oak suggests this because, even with a nutrient-dense diet, people occasionally miss out on a few nutrients, and multivitamins can help fill that gap. The drug can also help combat oxidative stress and inflammation, both of which contribute to cognitive deterioration.