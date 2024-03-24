Jake Gyllenhaal and Trainer Revealed His Ultimate Diet to Get ‘Road House’ Ready Physique

May 28, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Movie actor Jake Gyllenhaal prior to the 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

An intense physique-building plan includes workouts and appropriate diets for individuals to reach their goals. Jake Gyllenhaal had already begun his training with Jason Walsh to get ripped like an MMA fighter for his movie, Road House. What he needed was a perfect nutrition plan to go with the routine. In a recent Men’s Health article, Walsh spoke about how the actor dealt with this.

Walsh had already charted out a hardcore training routine consisting of many mobility moves, core exercises, and strength training workouts. Gyllenhaal’s transformation involved an entire village, with trainers, crew members, stunt people, and dietician- Ornella Sofitchouk. Together, they made sure the actor embodied a UFC contender for his role.

Just like his exercises, nutrition held equal importance in Gyllenhaal’s unbelievable conditioning. He wasn’t just ripped with his washboard abs; he was also lean and nimble. His diet plan, therefore, was quite strict.

The star had to cut down on sweets and stick to the plan, keeping him away from his favorite hobby—cooking and feeding his family. While he didn’t drastically reduce his intake, he had to give up on a lot of his cravings. He once confessed.

“In this case, there were things that were taken away, but I had a hell of a lot more calories that I could consume.”

However, keeping up with the plan had some downsides to it. Particularly, the actor had some trouble with digesting whey protein. Walsh and his team solved this with the help of a customized plant protein formula. But the trainer gave all the props to the star.

“You can have a great trainer, a great program, great team—none of this matters if you don’t have the right person to do it all.”

Together, the duo gave a physical form to the on-screen character. Gyllenhaal had already impressed fans with his incredible transformation, building all the hype for the movie.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jason Walsh went through an arduous training plan for ‘Road House’

Training for the role was just as challenging as keeping up with the diet. The goal was to not only look like a UFC athlete but also possess a body language similar to one. Therefore, Walsh and his team had to include exercises that focused on those minuscule movements as well. In a previous segment of the interview, he listed some of the routine exercises they went through.

He particularly highlighted the use of mobility sticks and a high-tech Proteus Motion machine. These two tools helped Gyllenhaal with the movements and patterns of a fighter. Combined with a list of other exercises, the star was ready to battle it out in the Octagon.