Daniel Cormier Picks Conor McGregor’s Co-Actor Jake Gyllenhaal to Play UFC Legend Chael Sonnen in a Movie

Zack Snyder joining the UFC to make a film in collaboration with Turki Alalshikh, is making The Good Guy and The Bad Guy escape the realities of life a little bit and indulge in some fan castings!

The proposed film, ‘Brawler’ follows the story of a man from Los Angeles and his struggle and path to the top of UFC- standard template for some of the biggest cult MMA movies of all time.

On their new episode of the Good Guy/Bad Guy, Cormier claimed he knew who to cast if Chael Sonnen’s character showed up in the film.

“I think I would make Jake Gyllenhaal, the guy from Roadhouse play you, because honestly, you guys have the same haircut, right, both very muscular guys, strong”, he said.

‘DC’ also went on to explain why he thinks Gyllenhaal was the perfect actor to play Sonnen.

According to Cormier, he watched the actor film a scene with former UFC fighter turned stuntman and actor Jay Hieron and was stunned when Gyllenhaal took him down. In that moment he thought to himself, “If there was ever a UFC movie, and Chael Sonnen was the star, I would have this guy play Chael Sonnen, I said this 3 years ago.”

Sonnen, while he wasn’t offended, claimed he’d rather have Denzel Washington play both of them in a movie. He also jokes about being mistaken for the two-time Academy Award winner on multiple occasions.

With a straight face, he pointed out that it would require some hair and makeup but casting Denzel in both their characters would save the producers a lot of money.

And then, on a serious note, the former middleweight contender named Never Back Down star Michael Jai White, the ideal choice to play the role of Cormier, should that movie ever get made.

Cormier then circled back to Denzel and claimed, “Denzel Washington could play anybody in any movie. He really is the greatest actor of all time“. Sonnen, of course, had to ruin by pairing Denzel with Mark Wahlberg, calling them the most reliable talents in Hollywood!

However, closer to home in the UFC, there’s only one man who makes the best movies.

Cormier picks the best actor in the UFC

Despite Conor McGregor being the best-known actor in the UFC, with his role in Roadhouse, Cormier and Sonnen still don’t think the Irishman is the best actor in the UFC.

Cormier casually dropped his pick: “Hey, the guy that makes the best movies in MMA—Michael Bisping. Michael Bisping really is a good actor, man. It sucks to admit it, but he really is.”

just chillin watching movies with my girl and she puts on Twin Peaks: Returns, i’m sitting here enjoying a steak quesadilla and look who’s mug shows up! i had to pause the movie & show her the clip of @bisping famous build up to the Roclhold KO. amazing acting! pic.twitter.com/4fMrpTuFjv — jason p (@jasongoodman__) March 29, 2025

Both DC and Sonnen agreed that Bisping just nails those villain roles. And why? According to Cormier, it’s because Bisping has actually been the bad guy in real life before.

He’s heard the wild stuff Bisping has said over the years, and let’s just say it makes sense that he’d be convincing as a cinematic antagonist.