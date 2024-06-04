Jay Cutler Recalls Building His Massive Arms for a Successful Season With a Unique Gym Essential

One of the iconic moments from yesteryear bodybuilding was how their massive physiques played their parts during competitions. For someone like Jay Cutler, walking up on stage and showing off his gains drew loud cheers everywhere. He recently let in a secret on how he managed to build his 22.5-inch biceps using a special tool at the gym.

In a recent post, Cutler went back to 2008 when he was training for his next Mr. Olympia title, working hard at the gym. Getting more gains involved specialized workouts and using various equipment to his advantage. Out of these, one tool stood out to him the most, and he made sure to shout it out in his post.

Fat Gripz is an attachment that acts as a thicker grip for fitness enthusiasts to add to their existing weights. It helps increase the efficiency of their arm workouts by increasing grip strength and activating more muscle fibers. Cutler seems to be on track with the idea since he swore by their addition for a better pump.

Guaranteeing that nothing was better than adding a pair of ‘Fat Gripz’ on a straight barbell, Cutler affirmed that his comeback in 2009 was a testament to their efficacy. One could amp up their basic barbell curl into a challenging exercise with the help of this tool.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Cutler (@jaycutler)

“Everyone knows I came back in 2009 with a revamped physique. My biceps were improved.”

Fat Gripz didn’t affect the movement or mobility of a fitness enthusiast wanting an edge to their regular workouts. However, Cutler warned that the tool could affect their weightlifting capacity since it prevented them from piling up their routine weights.

“You can’t do as much weight with that thicker grip from those Fat Gripz, but build those bigger arms.”

That being said, he recommended his usual 10-12 repetitions for a regular bicep curl assisted by the grips for optimum gains. The exercise is the ‘meat and potatoes’ of an arm day and could provide several benefits towards hypertrophy when done correctly.

Apart from that, what does Jay Cutler recommend for bicep growth?

In general, bicep growth and shape often depend on the genetics of the fitness enthusiast. Cutler made sure to discuss this situation in one of his social media posts, where he talked about the best exercises to develop biceps.

With the heredity factor set aside, he recommended sticking to the basics for better results. As long as one didn’t stray away from core movements and arm day essentials like the bicep curl, one could see visible changes over a consistent time.