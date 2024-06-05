Jay Cutler Reveals His Secret Sauce to Get the ‘Perfect Chest’

One of the strengths of Jay Cutler during his prime was his massive chest, which he gained through several rounds of exercises. This time, he brought up the secret formula for fans to have a go at it.

Cutler took fans through his regular chest workout plan with five main exercises apart from some warm-up sets for each. While he didn’t specify the exact number of repetitions, long-time fans know that Cutler always chased the 8-12 range.

Before getting started, Cutler worked his legs and calves with some standard exercises meant for gym goers. He then began with his first exercise – the Plate-loaded chess press.

Plate-loaded Chess Press

The intense session began with two sets of this exercise on a progressive overload after two sets of warm-ups, carefully performed keeping in mind Cutler’s limits. He took a 45-second rest between the sets and issued a PSA to keep the grip in the middle of the bar to feel the pressure.

Dual Axis Incline Chest Press

This involves using an incline chest press machine with handles located on the axis, where he performed one warm-up set before two main ones. To get the best impact out of the exercise, Cutler even suggested lowering the bench as much as one could.

Iso-lateral Hammer Strength Chest Press

This exercise might be a mouthful, but is incredibly crucial to building a massive chest like Cutler’s. It involves separate weight segments that work the pecs, triceps, and deltoids. The bodybuilding icon performed one warm-up set before going all in with two sets of progressively overloading his weights.

Pec Flys

Here, Cutler performed two main sets with the usual progressive overload but made sure to add a twist to his technique. He seemed to cross his hands while exercising to receive the maximum output.

Flat Dumbbell Press

His last exercise to wrap up his chest day was two sets of Flat Dumbbell Press, where he gradually increased the weights from 80 lbs to 85 lbs. He then finished up with some cardio for 20 minutes.

Jay Cutler reveals his diet of the day

Teasing the possibility of making a ‘What I eat in a day’ video, Cutler revealed what his meal plan throughout the day looked like. For someone infamous for consuming several eggs to bulk up, he starts his day with two whole eggs, a cup of scrambled whites, a slice of Ezekiel bread, some watermelon, tomato, cream of rice, banana, and coffee.

He also added cottage cheese to this mix and acknowledged that he had a royal breakfast that day. Still, he made sure to check off 100g of protein and 200g of carbs in his diet, so he hit his fitness goals. All in all, even at 50, Cutler follows a healthy and intense workout routine that has visibly kept him jacked to date.