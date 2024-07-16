Joe Rogan Joins Action Bronson for Unexpected Training Session for New YouTube Series, Taking the Internet by Storm

Action Bronson has been one of the magnanimous characters online known for his food escapades. Since his major physique transformation in 2020, his focus shifted from being solely on food to a combination of culinary delight and fitness.

His popular series, ‘F**k, That’s Delicious‘, premiered its fifth season on his YouTube channel, where he focuses on his two popular niches and combines them to entertain his audience. He invites his celebrity friends on the show to eat, talk, train, and celebrate life with them.

Recently, he released a teaser of having popular podcast host and UFC icon Joe Rogan on the show. The short compilation posted on his Instagram account gave a couple of glimpses into the episode and what an intense training session with Rogan looked like.

“RECENTLY SPENT THE DAY WITH MY BROTHA @joerogan TRAINING FOR SUCCESS, PHILOSOPHIZING AND DEMOLISHING SOME DELICIOUS FLESH @kgbbq…”

Several fans were hyped after watching the trailer, saying how they couldn’t wait to watch the full episode.

“Been waiting for this episode!”

Bronson and Rogan performed some kettlebell complexes that some were a fan of.

“Love seeing more kettlebells man…”

In the teaser, the duo were having a conversation about healthy food habits when Bronson expressed his innate desire for a cookie, which one fan found hilarious.

“Give the man his cookie…”

Another fan was simply inspired by them to go hit the gym.

“started back to the gym today this was everything I needed to show up again tomorrow”

Lastly, people were happy to see Bronson making efforts to get in shape.

“Good to see action Bronson getting healthy…”

With both Rogan and Bronson having significant transformations through their fitness journey, the episode might just be something worth catching up on. As it is, Bronson’s body has witnessed several changes as he lost hundreds of pounds a few years ago to make a difference.

Action Bronson underwent major physique changes for a significant milestone

In 2020, Ariyan Arslani, popularly called Action Bronson, witnessed how his body had been acting up against him due to his unhealthy habits. Issues with food portion control and lack of activity eventually led him to develop several medical conditions like eczema, pre-diabetes, asthma, etc.

It wasn’t until 2019, when he welcomed his son into the world, that he decided to switch things up and include some healthy practices. In an interview with Men’s Health, he revealed how he slowly got on a diet, began waking up early to exercise, and pushed himself to his limits. Eventually, he went from 400 lbs to 127 lbs, and while he still has work to do, he includes his fitness and food fun in his content.