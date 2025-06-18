Joe Rogan Names Cannes Award-Winning Director’s Movie the Most Unintentionally Funny Film Ever

Joe Rogan Announcer Joe Rogan reacts during UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 09, 2020 in Jacksonville, FL.

UFC color-caller, Joe Rogan has boldly claimed the documentary, Grizzly Man — depicting the life of the late Timothy Treadwell as one of director Werner Herzog’s greatest “unintentional” comedies of all time.

Rogan, who has his own fascination with wildlife, is best known for his fandom of archery, bears, among other things. A seasoned hunter alongside the likes of Steve Rinella and close friend Cameron Haines, Rogan has hunted various forms of game in the past, most notably elk.

The UFC commentator welcomed Beth Shapiro, a molecular biologist, on the latest episode of his heralded Joe Rogan Experience podcast, and the duo discussed the sad fate of aspiring actor, the late, Treadwell.

The subject of a biopic documentary from German director Hergoz, back in 2005, Grizzly Man details the life of the outdoorsman, who was killed by grizzly bears alongside his girlfriend, Amy Huguenard, in Alaska.

Tragically eaten during a bear attack, Treadwell’s personality and apparent lack of awareness of the danger of camping in an area infested by bears and other predators is the cause of laughter for UFC caller, Rogan.

“Have you seen the documentary Grizzly Man?” Rogan asked Shapiro. “Another great Warner Herzog film. I have to look at — Werner is actually in that film, you know he’s interviewing the people in that film. Which is that it’s one of the best unintentional comedies. It’s a really funny movie,” Rogan added.

“I don’t even think it’s unintentional because Warner Herzog’s a genius. I think he made it funny on purpose, ’cause there’s some like smash cuts where he just like, ‘Oh my god’. We just laughing, and the guy (Treadwell) was so nuts,” the JRE host contended.

Calling it ‘suicide by bear’, Rogan claimed that Treadwell probably just stayed outdoors too long, and eventually nature got to him.

“He was like super depressed. And he wanted to be an actor, but never made it. So he decided he was going to save the bears,” he noted.

As mentioned by Rogan, Treadwell had previously pursued a career as an actor. Having auditioned for a US sitcom, Cheers — Treadwell made it to the final two contenders, but was beaten out by award-winning actor, Woody Harrelson, for the role of Woody.

43 years old, Treadwell and his girlfriend, Huguenard, had their remains identified after a 28-year-old grizzly bear had consumed clothes and bone matter belonging to the pair.