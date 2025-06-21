Joe Rogan Falls for AI Deepfake, Believes Keanu Reeves Is Back in Dracula

Artificial Intelligence is getting more realistic by the day, and Joe Rogan found that out for himself. With the advancements in AI, there are a lot of deepfakes on the internet, from concept trailers to parody videos of celebrities, all of which look a little too real. The latest deepfake to hit the internet is the trailer of Dracula.

The video features Jenna Ortega and Keanu Reeves in what is a concept trailer for a movie. It has garnered over 2 million views in just three months, and half the users in the comments section could not figure out it was AI. The comments were full of fans getting hyped up for the release in 2025 itself.

In an episode of the Joe Rogan Podcast on YouTube, he brought on Charley Crockett as a guest, who wanted to show Rogan a video on YouTube. A skeptical Rogan asked his producer to make sure the video wasn’t AI-generated, since he was one of the people who believed the Dracula trailer.

“Are you sure that wasn’t AI? Because there’s a lot of those. I thought Keanu Reeves really was in the new Dracula movie.” This experience has made the UFC commentator very skeptical of YouTube videos.

In the same podcast episode, he even debunked a popular myth using the example of Floyd Mayweather, who was known for his rigorous training routine. But there was one thing he did that shocked everyone.

Joe Rogan cites Floyd Mayweather to debunk a myth

Mayweather was a specimen of an athlete. The unbeaten boxer had a relentless work ethic and followed a strict regimen during training camp. Even when he would go out to a party, he would make sure he got some form of workout in before or after he went out. He would sometimes run home from the club to his house to work on his cardio.

“@FloydMayweather is out there partying, but he doesn’t drink or smoke. … That’s the GOAT; that boy bad.” – @terencecrawford pic.twitter.com/mfakwwKOa5 — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) April 24, 2025

This is the kind of mentality he had. But there was one peculiar thing in his regimen that people found hard to understand. ‘Money’ was obsessed with hamburgers and Coca-Cola. In fact, after a tiring workout, he would drink Coca-Cola instead of water, but it wasn’t like a ‘cheat’ drink. There was a method to the madness.

Rogan explained to Crockett what the benefits were. “Floyd Mayweather, after training, would drink Coca-Cola, and there’s actually some science to that,” said Rogan. “Having sugar, right after a really hard workout, actually replenishes glucose in the body. It’s probably not a bad idea.”

To be fair, this same method saw Mayweather amass a 50-0 unbeaten record in boxing. If that isn’t a testament to his routine, then what is?