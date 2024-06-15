Joseph Baena Proves He’s the Newest Bodybuilding Sensation on the Block With His Latest Workout Video

Following the footsteps of his father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Joseph Baena has managed to master several forms of art at once. From fitness and bodybuilding to music and dance, the young star has hopes to make it big in Hollywood on his own accord. For now, his bodybuilding career seems to be slowly taking off well, as he posts glimpses of his workout online.

His recent video shows off his stunningly conditioned back as he flexed his muscles with the cable pull machine. Baena has been focusing on his physique quite a lot over the past few months, updating his fans with his progress.

The caption under the clip suggested that he aimed to focus on pulling movements for the day. Often, he trained with his gym buddies Joshua Manoi and Sean Taaffe, who were absent in the video.

“Pull day vibes.”

Baena has also been involved in the bodybuilding circle with more sincerity and professionalism this year by attending several expos and learning new skills. His first ever large-scale event was the Arnold’s Sports Festival in the UK, where he met several like-minded fitness enthusiasts on a journey similar to his.

This year also marked his official status as a fitness icon as he trudged forth beyond posting workout videos to designing a four-week training program. This move solidified his expertise, and fans were happy to see him thrive and work on the things he has been passionate about.

“This is the program I sculpted with teachings from body building champions, athletes and personal trial & error. This has been the bedrock of my training and physique today…”

Meanwhile, his pull-day clip from his recent endeavors featured several fitness enthusiasts hyping him up on his journey. Many fans complimented his physique that he had worked so hard on.

The bodybuilding world admires Joseph Baena for his classic conditioning

A unique trait of Baena’s journey through bodybuilding is his adamant demand to remain natural and free of performance enhancers. This practice caught on to several fans who appreciated his stance.

Overall, fans have always welcomed Baena to the center stage of fitness and bodybuilding, hoping to see him shine on stage. While the dream still seems distant, it isn’t impossible to imagine the seven-time Mr. Olympia’s young son shining bright in championships.