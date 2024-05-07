“If Not Now, When?”: Joseph Baena’s Cryptic Post Leaves Bodybuilding World Stunned

It isn’t a secret that Joseph Baena has a strong potential for becoming an upcoming bodybuilding star with his stellar genes and healthy lifestyle. His chiseled physique has often borne an uncanny resemblance to that of his father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and now, with his recent post, he called for some noise among the fitness community.

Baena posted two pictures in a row, posing in front of a spotlight that highlighted the silhouette of his physique. After having worked hard for years, including checking in with fans every day from his gym, his body is finally shining bright with desirable aesthetics.

While talks of how he has always carried a physique similar to his father have done rounds often, this time, many are hoping for an actual stage presence. Baena has always been vocal about wanting to be a bodybuilder and compete professionally someday, and the caption under the post suggests that he might finally do it.

“If not now, when?”

To say that fans went berserk upon seeing his grand gesture that seemed like some sort of an announcement would be an understatement. For months, people haven’t stopped noticing him slowly morphing into what Schwarzenegger used to be decades ago. Hence, now that he is finally embracing his natural self and pushing himself to the extremes, the community can’t wait to see him lock horns with the pros.

“Come on that Bodybuilding stage now!…”

Many speculated that the post did in fact indicate a competition debut.

“FINALLY GONNA COMPETE ???!!!!”

As is the case with Baena’s workout posts always, many drew comparisons with Schwarzenegger.

“Twinning with your dad on that middle picture…”

Stemming from those compliments were also comments on his genetics.

“Happy to see you are not wasting the genes you got…”

And then some fans brought up the idea of Baena’s status as a natural bodybuilder versus his potential if he were to grow huge.

“I think all of us wonder how he could blow out that physique if he ever went that other ‘direction’. However, he still has a classic physique and I’m sure it is healthier.”

Overall the consensus was similar – with Baena’s hard work towards his fitness goals, he could be an unstoppable force in the bodybuilding world. Moreover, the 26-year-old’s recent visits to his first few large-scale bodybuilding conventions might even inspire him further.

Joseph Baena made his presence known at the Arnold Sports Festival

The Arnold Sports Festival UK was where Baena got his first taste of a true bodybuilding convention. With several competitions lined up, he went around the Festival meeting like-minded fitness enthusiasts and even penned an appreciation note for the opportunity.

Being an aspiring fitness professional with hopes of making it to the bodybuilding stage someday, Baena watched the Men’s Open in awe as he witnessed icons Samson Dauda and Hadi Choopan make him feel tiny. Yet, it proved to be a good lesson into the expectations of a competition, as he gathered insights and set his goals at the time.