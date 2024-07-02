“Like Father Like Son”: Following in His Father Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Footsteps, Joseph Baena Embraces ‘Old School’ Workout, Leaving Fans in Awe

Joseph Baena is following his father, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s path by excelling in multiple fields. This also includes bodybuilding, and his exercise videos made people nostalgic, reminding them of his father. Recently, the fitness influencer released a fresh exercise video on Instagram, and the fans’ reactions were the same as usual.

He begins the video with a back double bicep pose, revealing his incredible back physique, and then works on those muscles using the back rowing technique. Baena then moves on to chest exercises, performing bar dips, before focusing on the back muscle group with a bent-over barbell row.

He is also seen performing an inclined chest press with dumbbells before switching to a single-arm lat pulldown and seated cable machine chest press. Baena’s final workout regimen had lat pull-downs and chest cable fly.

The 26-year-old then poses in front of a mirror and strikes, just like his father did when he was a professional bodybuilder, and shares it with a caption, writing:

“Keeping it old school with the classic chest & back workout.”

All of these stances made his fans nostalgic, as they too wanted to see him on the largest platform in the sport.

“Young Arnold. I’m waiting to see you on Mr. Olympia stage classic physique.”

According to this fan, the entire workout routine and poses were identical to Baena’s father, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“Like Father Like Son.”

One fan emphasized the genetics with a sarcastic remark.

“Bro had the premium starter pack.”

This supporter is confident that Baena will continue his father’s legacy in the sport.

“I am so invested in seeing this guys physique develop so awesome to the history of body building for Joe to continue his father’s legacy.”

This fan highlights the fitness influencer’s admirable trait.

“Bro has the best genetics but doesn’t brag about it.”

Baena has always kept his followers entertained with numerous social media posts that showcase not only his workouts but also his everyday life. He travelled to Brazil a few months ago to attend the Arnold Classic South America, where he made many memories during the event.

Joseph Baena Attends the Arnold Classic South America

Joseph Baena attended one of the most anticipated bodybuilding competitions, the Arnold Classic South America in Brazil. He also shared photos from the occasion on Instagram, the first of which shows him wearing the Brazilian soccer team jersey.

In the following slide, he poses with event winner Rafael Brandao and is seen creating graffiti on the Arnold Sports logo. He also discusses many of his experiences with the individuals at the event, stating that he had a terrific time watching one of the largest bodybuilding events.