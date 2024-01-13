“Least Sexy of All Nutrition”: Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals the Jaw-Dropping Truth Behind Including Fiber in One’s Diet

A healthy everyday life requires a balanced meal plan as support. Arnold Schwarzenegger has often shared his views on the kind of substitutions and changes one can make in their diet to lead a fitter life. And this time, he raved about fiber.

Fiber often aids in healthy gut movement and keeping one full. But Schwarzenegger proved in his newsletter that the element might carry more benefits than one could think of. From keeping the heart healthy to defending the brain from diseases, fiber is more than just an indigestible material.

Schwarzenegger observed that while fiber does not have much appeal to what it brings to the table, its inclusion could lead to major changes. The feeling of satisfaction that comes with consuming dietary fiber often aids weight-loss journeys. And although its main job is to keep the gut happy, the chain reaction reaches far beyond.

“Fiber might be the least sexy of all nutrition ingredients — but it also might be one of the most impactful changes you could make to your diet.”

A study on the link between fiber and brain disease suggests that diet inclusion may help protect the brain from dementia. Apart from the general benefits, the dietary element helped lower weight and blood pressure. This creates a chain of events that leads to increased blood flow to the brain. Therefore, it aids protection against vascular dementia.

“If you need a goal, the magic number appears to be at least 20 grams per day (and ideally more). And for those keeping score at home, the USDA recommends at least 30 grams of fiber daily.”

Since fiber also impacts gut health and reduces inflammation, it eliminates the risk of toxins getting to the brain. These toxins, which lead to increased chances of Alzheimer’s, won’t stand a chance against dietary fiber. Legumes, berries, seeds, and many fruits and veggies can act as superfoods if given a chance.

Schwarzenegger often stresses the importance of maintaining good gut health and its consequences. In a previous newsletter, he even elaborated on how including some foods that aid gut health can eventually lead to a better immune system.

Arnold Schwarzenegger says no magic pills are necessary for the gut

A healthy gut means proper digestion, better mental health, enhanced absorption of nutrients, and more. Therefore, it is important to ensure that the gut bacteria thrive and function properly. While Schwarzenegger doesn’t have any one solution that would fit all, he recommended food items that could help fulfill this goal.

Fermented foods like kimchi, yogurt, kombucha, and more lower gut inflammation. This, as one learned from the previous segment, helps keep the brain and heart healthy. While Schwarzenegger doesn’t believe in a magic health pill, he believes that wholesome nutrition is the key to staying fit throughout one’s life.