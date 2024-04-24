“Life Moves Fast”: Dexter Jackson Reminisces About ‘Good Old Days’ Impressing Bodybuilding World With His Versatility

With his Mr. Olympia title from 2008 and a record-breaking number of Arnold Classic titles, Dexter ‘The Blade’ Jackson is one of the most significant figures in bodybuilding history. He beat the likes of Jay Cutler and several others when he was well past his prime, and is still going strong with a physique worth millions. Now, at 54, he feels that life is moving on fast, compelling him to change with the tide

In a recent Instagram post, Jackson surprised bodybuilding fans with a throwback, sharing some unseen pictures from his childhood, his prime, and his biggest win at the Olympia stage. All three images had the words “Life Moves Fast” on them as a symbol of all his glorious years spent training to build the best physique.

Turns out, the post referred to his partner brand ‘Darc Sport’ and their merchandise. The tagline for the apparel brand has often gone by ‘Never F***ng Give Up’, and Jackson flaunted it in his caption as a representation of his attitude.

“Life Moves Fast – NFGU – Wolves Forever”

Fellow bodybuilders and fans rushed to the comments section to admire Jackson’s passion and zeal toward the sport after all these years. Moreover, Many noticed how the bodybuilder was already sporting muscles and a well-built structure in his childhood.

“Delts already on day 1”

Others affirmed that while his philosophy about life moving past quickly was relatable, they also believed that he got to live it to the fullest.

“It may move fast, but DAMN did you already live it to the fullest. 99.99% of people can’t claim tha(t)”

Continuing the theme of admiring his physique even before puberty struck, a fan pointed out Jackson’s genetic gift.

“When people say genetics don’t matter…Capped shoulders and protruding triceps before hitting puberty lol”

Bodybuilding icon Phil Heath also complimented him.

“Great pics Brother.”

Finally, even if Jackson is in his 50s, bodybuilding enthusiasts haven’t lost hope about his career. Referring to his caption and providing some assurance, a fan remarked:

“So much truth to that @mrolympia08 But you still got it!”

Jackson is respected and loved among the community even today due to his extensive potential as a bodybuilder. Nicknamed ‘The Blade’, his sharp-cut features were no match for many prominent athletes during his time. That’s also how he managed to set some significant records during his career.

Dexter Jackson boasts of the most wins at the Arnold Classic and more

Throughout his career, Jackson participated in several championships and won a record number of titles. From Men’s Open to Master’s Olympia, he rose to the occasion to put up a fair and square fight against much younger contenders. Having retired in 2020, he left behind a legacy that no other bodybuilder could match up to.

Jackson is the only bodybuilder to have won five Arnold Classic titles in 2005, 2006, 2008, 2013, and 2015. Since his win at the Mr. Olympia championship in 2008, he also became one of the four bodybuilders to have won both prestigious titles in the same year. With 21 Mr. Olympia appearances and one Masters Olympia title in 2012, he is a living example of how the sky becomes the limit if one is determined enough.