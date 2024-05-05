Jamal Crawford Heavily Insinuates Anthony Edwards’ Mid Post Fadeaway Is Reminiscent Of Kobe Bryant On National TV

Anthony Edwards helped the Minnesota Timberwolves pull a stunner against the Denver Nuggets tonight. The Timberwolves dominated with a 106-99 scoreline over the Nuggets, with Edwards finishing with 43 points in the series opener win. Edwards and Naz Reid came up in clutch to clinch this victory in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

In those final minutes of the game, Edwards pulled a mid-range fadeaway jumper to grab a bucket. Former NBA player Jamal Crawford, who was calling the game for ESPN, was stunned by this audacious move from Ant. Furthermore, the 22-year-old pulled this leveller while being guarded by Nikola Jokic and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on the baseline.

In conversation with Reggie Miller on the broadcast, Crawford was reminded of Kobe Bryant‘s famous fadeaway jumper during clutch moments. “I am not saying who Reggie, but looks kind of familiar-late game takeover the mid-post fadeaway style,” Crawford expressed in awe, insinuating Ant’s move to Kobe Bryant’s signature skill.

Indeed, Crawford maybe right in insinuating Ant’s move to Kobe Bryant’s classic post-up skill. Bryant used to shrug off defenders with his killer shoulder fake and immediately pull a mid-post fadeaway jumper during clutch moments of the games. Ant carried the legacy in a similar fashion the way he shrugged of KCP to score a bucket off him.

This isn’t the only move that is earning Ant praise and comparisons to Kobe Bryant. The young Minnesota Guard created history by joining Bryant as the only players 22-years-olds or younger to score 40 points in back-to-back playoff games. Besides, Edwards has even earned comparisons to Michael Jordan throughout this season, with several people finding him reminiscent of the rookie Jordan from 1984.

Anthony Edwards reminiscences many in the league of a rookie Michael Jordan

Aside from Kobe Bryant, Anthony Edwards has been relentlessly compared to Michael Jordan throughout the majority of this season. Several fans and veterans, including Kevin Garnett, have started seeing glimpses of the rookie 1984 Michael Jordan in the 22-year-old. Even MJ himself concurs to these comparisons, as Chris Broussard revealed on an episode of his podcast.

The Timberwolves’ veteran guard Mike Conley also agrees that Anthony Edwards very well emulates a young Michael Jordan in him. When Shaq asked Conley about which player Edwards reminded him of, the veteran guard replied, “A young Michael Jordan, bro.”

Conley praised Edwards’ mentality of maintaining his confidence and taking over games during crucial moments. He commended Ant-Man’s abilities to be on both sides of the floor and excel in both offense and defense. On that note, Edwards’ teammate gave him his flowers by calling him “the best player in the game or walk on earth.”

Both Edwards and Jordan have a similar passion for the game, which is rare in the modern era. The experts find this trait of Anthony Edwards particularly intriguing, which makes him a major player for conversations around the next face of the league.