How Heartbreak Became the Heart of ‘Crybaby’ When a Melancholic Mariah Carey Reflected on Lost Love with Derek Jeter

These days, Derek Jeter may be the picture-perfect husband and a pampering father. But a throwback to his playing days: a bachelor in the Big Apple living life in the fast lane – quite a different picture, isn’t it? Derek was far from settled in his love life, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t understand love. In fact, this same love ended up being the intensity and fuel behind Mariah Carey’s famous blockbuster song ‘Crybaby.’

Derek Jeter reached the MLB scene years before first meeting Mariah Carey. Sparks flew almost immediately as Derek met his childhood crush, and in 1997, when they got together, the couple became the center of tabloid attention. However, that same attention eventually caused their downfall. But for the limited one year they spent together, Derek and Mariah’s romance was lovey-dovey, intense, and like a fairytale.

“My time with Derek was a sweet and short dream, yet its impact lingered. I thought about it from time to time for years after,” wrote Mariah in her memoir ‘The Meaning of Mariah Carey’.

One fine day, a rather pensive Mariah reminisced about her love affair with the Yankees star, while elaborating on the small, intimate adoration she had for Derek’s family, and daydreamed about how everything could’ve been perfect. But these intense feelings translated into a broken champagne glass, which resulted in her song ‘Crybaby.’

“There was so much energy surging through my body that the champagne glass I was holding completely shattered. I took that intensity and put it in ‘Crybaby.’”

The couple’s high-profile relationship succumbed to various external pressures, and they called it quits in 1998. ‘Crybaby’ was just a small minuscule glimpse of how Derek and Mariah were madly in love. Shortly after breaking up with Derek, Mariah entered a relationship with singer Luis Miguel, which lasted for three years.

Who was Derek Jeter Wooing After His Relationship With Mariah Carey Came to an End?

Time is a really funny thing, and Derek’s one-year fling with Mariah Carey attested to exactly that. Though fleeting, it was a real rollercoaster ride. But after their mushy fling came to an end, the Yankees legend was reportedly seeing Indian actress and model Lara Dutta for a year. Right after, in 2001, he was in a relationship with American singer and actress Joy Enriquez, followed by actress Jordana Brewster from 2002 to 2003.

But Jeter was just getting started on his romantic roster of A-listers like Vanessa Minnillo, Jessica Alba, Minka Kelly, and even Jessica Biel over the years. Finally, in 2012, the Yankees leader found his forever in Hannah Davis, and the couple married in 2016.