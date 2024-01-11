“Might Significantly Reduce the Likelihood of Getting Alzheimer’s”: Arnold Schwarzenegger Shares the Link Between Exercise and a Healthy Brain

Arnold Schwarzenegger is someone who is synonymous with health and fitness. Apart from his mission of helping people remain physically fit, he has also been a mental health advocate for quite some time. In a recent edition of Arnold’s Pump Club, Schwarzenegger talks about how doing regular exercise can help maintain good brain health, especially at later ages.

It is well known that our food choices and habits play a critical role in keeping our brain healthy and sharp because what we consume directly affects our brain and its cognitive function and helps keep disease at bay.

Brain disease like Alzheimer’s, which is a neurodegenerative disease, is mostly seen in individuals over 65. At the moment, there is no revolutionary drug that can reverse, block, or even alleviate the initiation and progression of the disease. But, lifestyle factors play an essential role in its prevention. As per a study cited by Arnold, exercise plays a vital role in keeping the brain healthy.

“A recent study found that exercise might significantly reduce the likelihood of getting Alzheimer’s disease.”

The meta-analysis of prospective cohort studies (29) was done on more than 2 million people for an average of 15 years. Most of the people in the study were middle-aged and older adults (37-83) who did high-intensity exercise regularly.

These people did not have any noticeable signs of mild cognitive impairment. The high-intensity exercise included weights and running. The results of the study showed a fascinating relationship between the intensity of exercise and the reduction of the risk of disease.

“They found that moderate-intensity exercise reduced the risk of Alzheimer’s by 15 percent, and high-intensity exercise led to a 44 percent reduction in risk.“

Arnold Schwarzenegger noted that the time one spends in the gym not only helps in getting physically fit but also helps in keeping our memory and cognition in check. While it is not exactly known why exercise reduces the risk of Alzheimer’s, the theories at present suggest that the increase in blood flow to the brain could be the reason.

While exercise is a great way to keep the brain healthy, consumption of a basic nutrient can also help in the prevention of Alzheimer’s.

Arnold Schwarzenegger discusses a nutrient that might help in preventing Alzheimer’s

In an earlier edition of the newsletter, the Austrian Oak mentioned how vitamin D plays a crucial role in maintaining good brain health. The Terminator actor took account of the studies that focused on the “buildup of plaque (amyloid-beta, specifically), which causes brain damage.” The results of the study showed that people with higher levels of vitamin D had a lower chance (43 percent) of getting Alzheimer’s.

So, doing regular high to mid-intensity exercise and taking a good amount of vitamin D can be extremely beneficial for your brain. And Arnold, with the help of multiple science-backed studies, has shown this time and again. And while hitting the gym is great for losing fat or gaining muscle, it is equally good for keeping your memory and cognitive abilities intact.