Mike Mentzer Once Came Clean on the Reality Behind Achieving Optimal Results in the Gym

Hitting the gym to achieve an ideal physique opens up a whole new world of fitness, where one follows different paths based on different goals. When bodybuilding icon Mike Mentzer was at his peak, he pioneered the high-intensity training technique and spoke of some integral principles for people getting started with their fitness journey.

One of the tips Mentzer shared was how to make sure one gets the most out of their gym workout. Unlike popular belief, no single piece of equipment in the gym was enough to provide the desired results. He revealed that the secret to an optimal workout lay somewhere else.

Instead of focusing on one particular piece of equipment, Mentzer suggests honing in on the physical intensity. This suggestion meant that the efforts put into performing any kind of exercise should come with a certain amount of force so it works the muscle.

High-intensity training involves exerting force while performing exercises in such a way that it cuts down training time. Arthur Jones introduced this technique that Mentzer then pioneered. Eventually, he even implemented this technique on his clients for their desired results.

“Whatever you choose, free weights or machines, no one piece of equipment is capable of working magic for optimal results. The single most important factor is intensity of effort.”

Therefore, he recommends giving it all while performing workouts. Optimal results will depend on the kind of effort one puts in and, therefore, one’s energy with which one performs exercises.

“Give it your all and realize your ambitions.”

Mentzer had often raved about how high-intensity training was one of the most effective ways to achieve physique goals. For bodybuilders who needed to grow in size and increase conditioning, the rules of HIT sat perfectly well with the intended purpose.

Mike Mentzer once explained why his take on high-intensity training was better than traditional techniques

Traditional volume training involved too much time spent on multiple sets at each machine. According to Mentzer, one could get the best results from just one set taken to failure and beyond and resting well.

He talked about how heavy-duty training, a method he used to train six-time Mr. Olympia Dorian Yates, was perfectly balanced. The routine involved extremely intense workouts with long breaks lasting up to two days. This gave the muscles enough time to repair while also training them to grow stronger and larger.