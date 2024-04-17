Mike Mentzer Once Revealed His Heavy-Duty Arm Workout Routine for Maximum Gains

For decades, Mike Mentzer paved the path for a new way of training by not just pioneering the high-intensity technique but also curating his twist to i, with the heavy-duty routine. His idea was to maximize gains by tuning up the intensity and days of recovery. In 2001, he filmed some training videos with bodybuilder Markus Reinhardt to show off his technique.

YouTube channel Heavy Duty College, recently posted one of those videos where Mentzer helped Reinhardt train arms with the help of his signature heavy-duty training plan. The goal was to stick to a single set in each exercise but crank up the intensity by going to failure at the last rep.

Of all the exercises that Mentzer put the bodybuilder through, the ones featured in the video were standing barbell curls, tricep press downs, and seated dips. Throughout each exercise, the veteran encouraged Reinhardt to push through the toughest reps until he was shaking and couldn’t go further.

While presenting each exercise, Mentzer also made sure to explain what part they affected. For example, the standing barbell curls worked the biceps, while the seated dips worked by contracting the triceps.

“There is something that goes on inside the body on that last, almost impossible rep, that is literally responsible for flipping on the growth machinery inside the muscle.”

Amidst this, Mentzer pointed out how these exercises could give a good pump, but it wasn’t necessary to feel it all the time. What mattered was ample recovery time that could clear the path for gains to bloom.

“I get phone calls, faxes, emails, letters every day from people wondering what it means to train to failure. You’ve seen it in many instances here.”

He bid adieu to Reinhardt, asking him to return only after 6-8 days. This meant he would’ve spent the rest of the days recovering from the intense training that Mentzer had subjected him to back then. But that would also be the secret to his muscle growth since the late icon had often talked about how the two factors went hand-in-hand.

Mike Mentzer swore by days off from the gym for muscular gain

Unlike traditional techniques where one achieved muscle growth by regular training and spending hours at the gym, Mentzer put forth a scientific picture of the scenario. According to him, any form of intense muscle work would result in wear and tear that needed repair.

Recovery helped overcome that hurdle, but if one trained immediately before the repair was done, it could lead to more serious issues.

Instead, Mentzer once suggested taking multiple days off to ensure complete rest. This technique helped heal the muscles and reinforced the strength to ensure better performances and more growth.