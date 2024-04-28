Mike Mentzer Once Revealed His Struggle to Grow Confident About Going Up on Stage for the First Time

Mike Mentzer has been the face of bodybuilding for quite some time, with his characteristic looks and physique that put the best of athletes to shame. Yet, he remained the uncrowned legend till his demise while having pioneered various techniques of training, including the high-intensity routine. But even the most prominent bodybuilders have had their weaknesses plague them, and for Mentzer, it was a dip in his confidence.

In one of his books, where he talks about the ‘Psychology of a Competitive Bodybuilder’, he recalled moments from his first-ever local competition where he almost gave up on his dreams. A video of these thoughts was put together on the YouTube channel, Heavy Duty College. Unlike his peak years, where Mentzer was a force to be reckoned with, his first championship was mostly characterized by him doubting every ounce of his ability.

Despite his appropriate physique for participation, Mentzer recalled how he doubted his abilities until the very last minute. Day in and day out, he would have millions of questions about whether he should truly be participating in the competition or not.

It got to a point where he almost believed that the universe was conspiring against him attempting to do his best. And when he reached the brink of all his anxieties and fears, he only had one route to resort to.

“I trotted out my favorite bodybuilding book, the one I always went to, for inspiration…it was that point in the book where it stated everyone, including the top champs, experience fluctuations in motivation and confidence.”

The book warned him to not give into such false thoughts since successful individuals did not have magical powers, nor must they doubt their abilities. Instead, Mentzer learned that he must build up the drive to achieve and cultivate his confidence.

“That’s all that was required. A few rational ideas to put a halt to my seemingly endless irrational negative doubts and restore peace and calm within my soul.”

Once he knew how to tackle his negative thoughts with logical arguments, no one could stop the late bodybuilder from conquering it all. He went on to participate in several competitions and go head-to-head against various bodybuilders. In the end, fans knew Mentzer for his morals, integrity, and no-nonsense attitude which resulted in some of the most effective training techniques.

Mike Mentzer stuck to his ideals till the very end of his competitive career

Throughout his bodybuilding journey, enthusiasts knew how Mentzer had a penchant for keeping his head high and strong. He knew what he had to do to train to be the best athlete and had scientific evidence to back it up. Trailblazing his way through his career, his name grew more popular amongst circles, especially after the 1980 Mr. Olympia, which changed the trajectory of his passion.

This was when Arnold Schwarzenegger decided to return to the competition after declaring retirement to make it big in Hollywood. Not only did his move come as a surprise to many but fellow bodybuilders also disapproved of this move. Eventually, when Schwarzenegger won the title that year, it triggered a series of debates and arguments. This led veterans like Mentzer, Frank Zane, Boyer Coe, and more to boycott the following year’s championship. And when the incident repeated with Franco Columbu, Mentzer quit the only sport that he had once fallen in love with.