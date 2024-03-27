Mike Mentzer Once Revealed How Overtraining Leads to Serious Health Problems in the Long Run

The problem of overtraining still plagues the world of bodybuilding. In the gym, there are a lot of misconceptions, so people are never sure what to believe. However, Mike Mentzer once unveiled the many health issues caused by overtraining. Back in 2023, Heavy Duty College posted a resurfaced audio recording of the results of overtraining that the icon shared on their YouTube channel.

Advertisement

Despite Mentzer’s adherence to HIT, his advice to push oneself to the limit until failure was consistent. But that’s very different from overtraining. Exceeding what a normal person feels will result in excessive muscle pain. However, the major issue is that the user doesn’t trigger the recovery process from overtraining, as per studies.

He read aloud the remarks about overtraining by Dr. Kenneth Cooper. He also added his own viewpoints:

Advertisement

“I have no doubt, as I stated on our previous tapes, that overtraining is the single most serious problem in the field of athletic training, and no one else seems to notice or care.”

After reviewing Dr. Cooper’s research, Mentzer noted that overtraining not only slows down one’s growth but, at some point, instead constitutes a real danger to one’s life. Several of Dr. Cooper’s purest patients had heart problems and cancer, he said. The doctor was shocked by the encounter since, according to Mentzer, these people never smoked or drank.

Mentzer devised a simple scenario to help illustrate the physiological effects of overtraining. He compared weight training to basking in the sun:

“Sunlight is a form of physical stress on the body just like exercise. Up to a very definite point in time exposing your skin to high intensity sunlight stress will yield you a positive course known as a suntan. Any slightest bit beyond that will result in a negative, a sunburn.”

Mike Mentzer emphasized how both weight training and dieting are linked together

The subject of weight reduction has always captivated the bodybuilding community. Many people do various things to lose the weight they have acquired. There are a lot of different approaches, such as cardio, weight training, nutrition, and many more; however, Mike Mentzer has already pointed out that the best results come from combining all of these things.

Advertisement

The late legend recommended a combination of a healthy diet and regular exercise for optimal performance. Additionally, he mentioned that some athletes place too much emphasis on a single nutrient at the expense of others. According to Mike Mentzer, however, a balanced diet and regular exercise are all that’s needed to maintain good health.