Xavier Worthy’s Entry at Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs Fulfills a 15-Year-Old Boy’s Dream at the 2024 NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs opted for lightning speed in their wide receiver rebuild, snagging Texas sensation Xavier Worthy with the No. 28 pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. They secured their target after trading up four spots with the Buffalo Bills. But what truly made headlines wasn’t just the pick itself; it was the heartwarming gesture that accompanied it. The Chiefs invited a Make-A-Wish Foundation kid to announce their selection, turning a dream into reality right on the draft stage.

It was truly a tale that tugs at the heartstrings! Liberty High School student Justin Lavergne battled kidney failure and endured multiple surgeries, including a transplant graciously donated by his father in 2022. Yet, amidst his struggles, Justin held onto a singular dream: to announce the first-round pick for his beloved Kansas City Chiefs at the 2024 NFL Draft.

Justin’s unwavering love for football, which proved to be a beacon of hope in his darkest hours, propelled him forward to announce Xavier Worthy’s draft pick.

“Just being able to have a part of NFL’s history even if it’s just a small portion, it’s just gonna be the coolest thing for me,” Justin Lavergne said before making an appearance on Draft Day, as per KSHB.

It was Justin’s mother who realized the moments Justin lost in hospital corridors during his high school years, which is why she sought solace through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Their response was nothing short of magic, painting a smile on Justin’s face that lit up the room.

However, the magic didn’t end there. As Justin fulfilled his dream, another dream took flight. Xavier Worthy, now a Kansas City Chief, felt the weight of destiny settle upon him as he heard his name called.

Xavier Worthy Reacts to Being a Part of the Chiefs’ Wide Receiver Corps

The addition of Worthy means the Chiefs now boast a well-equipped receiving room for Patrick Mahomes than they’ve had since Tyreek Hill’s departure to Miami. It’s also clear that the former Longhorns star is over the moon about joining the defending champs. Following his selection, sports anchor Jared Koller shared a video [h/t KCTV], capturing Xavier Worthy’s ecstatic reaction to being drafted by Kansas City.

“Everybody dreams of playing with Patrick Mahomes, one of the greatest QBs of all-time. To be able to play for him, everybody talks about it, but I’ve been saying for a while that I’m going to be a Chief.” Worthy said. “So I just put it in the air, and now that I’m here, it’s amazing.”

Moreover, Patrick Mahomes, Hollywood Brown, and Creed Humphrey were all buzzing with excitement after the Chiefs’ announcement. See for yourselves:

The addition of Worthy brings back memories of the Chiefs’ 2016 pick of Tyreek Hill, whose lightning speed electrified the field. Yet, in Worthy’s style of play, Coach Andy Reid sees shades of another former receiver, DeSean Jackson, going back to their days together with the Philadelphia Eagles.

In his three years with the Longhorns, the wideout showcased his talents in 39 games, amassing an impressive 26 touchdown receptions, ranking third in Texas history. His 2,755 receiving yards also earned him the fourth spot in school history. With that being said, the defending champions have certainly gained an explosive receiver who excels at separating from coverage and poses a genuine vertical threat.