Mike Mentzer Once Opened Up on the Reason He Retired From Competition

Mike Mentzer left behind a legacy for new bodybuilders to draw inspiration from and adopt new techniques. He always encouraged a scientific approach over traditional techniques that gave him the winning edge while competing. Unfortunately, his passion for the stage did not last long after voluntarily choosing to give up competing. In a resurfaced video on the Heavy Duty College channel, Mentzer revealed his reasons for quitting.

While the source of the video is unknown, it seems like a public statement from Mentzer explaining his stance on competition. Since the 80s, he has maintained his opinion about being against judgment and comparing his body against others. Therefore, his philosophy developed with ideals relating to that situation.

In the audio byte, he revealed how he couldn’t find any reasons to put effort into building his body. He’d rather focus on his values and give his attention to other subjects worth pursuing.

Highlighting the part about his morals and values surrounding the sport, Mentzer also remarked how he felt he had much more to achieve than adding a couple of inches to his arms. Therefore, he felt the stage wasn’t calling out to him anymore.

“Not that that’s not important to some people, nor laudable. But at that point in my life…there are higher goals and higher values to achieve.”

All that being said, it’s no secret that one of the primary reasons for Mentzer’s drift from the stage was the infamous 1980 Mr. Olympia. Arnold Schwarzenegger was crowned the winner against the better judgment of fellow bodybuilders and fitness enthusiasts. The broken trust was a lot for the late icon to return to the Olympia. He along with several others boycotted the next year’s Olympia. Veteran bodybuilder Danny Padilla once addressed this.

“He lost total respect for the sport…”

In 1981, when the incident repeated with Franco Columbu, Mentzer gave up for good. His colleagues remember him feeling distant toward the sport he once loved and cherished. Regardless, he continued coaching for a while before facing an untimely demise.

Danny Padilla once recalled Mike Mentzer losing hope from bodybuilding

In a heartbreaking account of what took place behind the curtains, Padilla once talked about Mentzer’s downfall in the sport. After their boycott in 1980 and the subsequent disappointment in 1981, Mentzer felt conflicted about continuing.

Despite Padilla’s repeated requests to punch back harder at the situation, the late icon had made up his mind. He stopped defending the sport he once loved and faded away from the scene while still immensely respected in the circle. Now, Mentzer’s teachings live on as an example of how the right technique could do wonders for one’s physique, and that’s why he’s considered one of the pioneers.