Mike Mentzer Once Shed Light on How Rest-Pause Training Is Important for Muscle Growth

Over the past few decades, bodybuilding has witnessed multiple legends come and go. Each one of them had numerous approaches to developing an aesthetic physique. One of them was the legendary bodybuilder Mike Mentzer, who validated heavy-duty training. The late bodybuilder’s high-intensity training routine is massively followed even now. However, Mentzer once disclosed how rest is equally important while building muscles.

In a resurfaced video of Mike Mentzer, a journalist, Peter McGough, interviewed him in 1993 about his career. Mentzer opened up about the protocol of “Rest Pause” that allowed him to build his chiseled physique in 1979. In his journey to achieving the status of a bodybuilding icon, his success in the 1979 Southern Professional Cup, or the Grand Prix, played an enormous role.

When Mentzer performed at the 1979 Grand Prix, he was in good physical and mental condition. He was in good shape, just as he was during the 1976 Mr. America, and was confident enough that no one could beat him. Menzter started experimenting with the rest-pause training before the competition, and it was Dorian Yates who began this routine.

Moreover, when Mentzer started this training, he felt it worked well. He felt his muscles were heavier and had the most heavily muscled condition when he cut his workouts back to only seven sets. However, to understand what exactly ‘Rest-Pause’ is, Mentzer gave a detailed explanation. He also mentioned that this method was employed with great success by advanced bodybuilding trainees.

“I was more heavily muscled at that contest than any other contest. I was almost as ripped as I was at the 80 Olympia. I was very big and very hard.”

In an old recording of Mentzer in the 1980s, he disclosed how he got into rest-pause training. Mentzer was one to train heavily with all-out effort, which was his usual way. However, at one point, he wasn’t able to add much muscle mass to his body. It was then found that Mr. Heavy Duty’s body had adapted to a certain level of intensity and certain methods, namely pre-exhaustion and forced rep training.

Due to these methods that Mentzer followed, each rep of a normal six-repetition set was severe enough for the oxygen and lactic acid buildup. It was immediate from the first rep and prevented a maximum all-out effort at the end. Therefore, what he required was a method that provided for intense maximal contractions while slowing the buildup of metabolites.

This was when the rest-pause training came into play for Mentzer. He used to warm up a given area of his muscles thoroughly. First, by doing a couple of sets with lightweight, then leading up to heavyweight. The routine ensures maximum intensity of effort. After performing that first all-out rep, he suggests resting for a maximum of 10 seconds to allow the oxygen to ride itself and to allow the waste products to exit the muscle.

However, when you start your second rep, he mentions that you will need a partner for the rest-pause training. This is because you won’t be able to complete the second rep without their assistance. After that, rest again for 10 seconds. For the next rep, reduce the weight by 20 percent. This allows you to do at least one full rep by yourself. Continue your fourth rep again with the help of your partner for assistance.

“Training every single rep of the set is an all-out maximum effort, not just the final rep. As is the case with conventional methods. This is what makes it so different and so productive.”

Therefore, Mentzer suggests that it is best not to do more than a total of three sets per body part. You can also incorporate a rest-pause technique into your normal heavy-duty routine. However, he says in the interview that if you want to try the rest-pause routine at all times, don’t do it for more than 4 to 6 weeks. This could lead to burnout and a loss of motivation, as it is physically and mentally demanding. In conclusion, Mentzer stated that those who overtrain and do not give enough time to recover between workouts will not see growth.

“Remember, you’ve got to recover first. Growth takes place secondarily.”

Mike Mentzer suggests rest-pause training compliments heavy-duty training

Can rest-pause training, when done well, pack muscles and save time? According to Mentzer, there are some heavy-duty concepts that we should pay attention to to achieve optimal results with them. The first is that all movements are to be performed in a controllable manner. This will include limiting any jerking or bouncing with the weights that will risk injury to joints.

Emphasizing lowering weights comes second, as many exercise physiologists have stated that the maximum benefit of weight training is reaped from lowering the weight.

Contrary to popular opinion in gyms, the third is to keep the sets low and not more than five. This practice of exercising restraint enables muscle recovery and prevents the body from overstraining.

The last important concept is to not work out more than four times a week. The intensity employed in heavy-duty training is ample to induce growth stimulation. Failure to notice progress with this routine indicates not dedicating enough time to recovery.

Hence, he suggests that as frequently as four days out of nine or ten days will do the work for your body. In conclusion, following rest-pause training will be a good method for all fitness enthusiasts. It helps grow muscle gradually and takes care of overall health.