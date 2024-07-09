“My Ego Was Pretty Big”: Ronnie Coleman Recalls His Mental Shortcomings During His Prime

Bodybuilding grew popular amongst the masses because of its star athletes who managed to stun the crowd with their physiques. Flaunting some of the most unbelievably jacked and conditioned bodies, GOATs like Ronnie Coleman could get the crowd to go crazy with a single pose. But that popularity and fame might often get to one’s head.

Now at 60, Coleman lives through a humble retirement, navigating some of his physical setbacks and inspiring others. Yet, he looks back at his prime even now with grace and happiness, often recalling his adventures and memories.

In a recent Q&A style video on YouTube, he answered some pressing questions from fans curious about his life and career back then and now. One of them asked Coleman whether he carried any amount of ego during his prime.

Bodybuilders in their prime are often known for their charm and enigma that they impressed their fans with. However, since they know they are in the spotlight and have to do their best to stay in it as much as they can, they might also resort to banter with their competitors on stage.

While Coleman didn’t have any known public tiffs with his fellow bodybuilders, he did admit to the fan that he had an ego. Recalling his prime, he revealed how his mindset was different back then.

“I guess you can say I had just the biggest ego as any other person out there. My ego was pretty big.”

Winning the Mr. Olympia title eight times in a row was enough for a bodybuilding legend like him to think he was invincible. And rightfully so since Coleman’s level of conditioning went down in history as the blueprint for every rookie bodybuilder.

However, even a beast like himself faced problems and hiccups right before competitions. Particularly in 2001, when he felt that the Mr. Olympia might have cost him too much after a mishap.

Ronnie Coleman once felt he was “about to pass away” before a competition

The 2001 Mr. Olympia became one of the most memorable championships for Coleman but for the wrong reasons. Recalling the unfortunate events that transpired the evening before the showdown, Coleman spoke to fans in a YouTube video.

The morning of the show, he began feeling uneasy due to the extreme levels of dehydration that bodybuilders often subject themselves to. The discomfort gradually grew and he almost wanted to quit the title and show and rush to the hospital, before his nutritionist stopped him and assured his safety.