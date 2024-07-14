“Two Legends in 1 Frame”: Wesley Vissers and Ronnie Coleman Surprise Bodybuilding World With an Unexpected Collab

Wesley Vissers, the Dutch bodybuilder, has made waves in the 2024 season with victories at the Arnold Classic, in both the US and the UK. His success has positioned him as a potential challenger to Chris Bumstead at the upcoming Mr. Olympia.

During the off-season, Vissers surprised fans by collaborating with bodybuilding legend Ronnie Colman. Vissers, who cites Coleman as his first inspiration in the sport, praised not only the retired professional bodybuilder’s physique and strength but also his humility. On Instagram, Vissers wrote:

“Ronnie Coleman, even to this day, inspires many people all over the world, and it was an honor and a dream to get a workout in with the King himself.”

Aside from posting numerous photos with Coleman on Instagram, Vissers offered his fans something to look forward to. He announced that footage of their workout would be uploaded to his YouTube channel later.

This unexpected collaboration between the sensations of the new and old generations has left fans astounded, as many of them expressed in the comment section of the social media post.

Wesley Vissers’ bodybuilding career is gaining momentum in 2024. His strong start to the year culminated in a notable achievement at the Arnold Classic, where he impressed one of his childhood idols.

Wesley Vissers Receives High Praise From Arnold Schwarzenegger

Being acknowledged by someone like Arnold Schwarzenegger is something that many bodybuilders only dream of. Wesley Vissers’ dream came true at the Arnold Classic, where the Austrian Oak praised him as one of the finest classic-looking bodybuilders he had ever seen. It was a significant event for Vissers, and he went on to receive the 2024 Arnold Classic title from his idol.

Vissers expressed his gratitude to his supporters for sticking with him through the ups and downs of his tough path. There’s a lot in store for him, and Vissers is well aware of it; with his major objective for this season being to win the 2024 Mr. Olympia Classic Physique title.