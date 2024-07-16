Ronnie Coleman Shows Off Brand New $1,000,000 Gym

Ronnie Coleman has gone down in history as one of the most uniquely talented bodybuilders with a physique that ruled them all. Aptly named the ‘King of bodybuilding’, he spent hours training at the gym during his prime, so much so that he eventually built his own.

With retirement and the need for more space for his big family, Coleman decided to move houses. Consequently, he had to let go of his iconic gym at his old house, where he spent hundreds of thousands of dollars trying to mimic his favorite, Metroflex Gym.

In a recent YouTube video, Ronnie Coleman announced that he had finished building a brand new fitness space, with costs totaling up to $1,000,000! Partnering with fitness equipment companies Panatta and Primo Fitness, he designed a gym according to his taste.

The process spanned over a year, and Coleman showed off the various state-of-the-art facilities available at his gym. Panatta had worked hard to cater to his needs and even built custom pieces to ensure his comfort. Although the gym was meant for the public as well, Coleman could comfortably train and invite fellow fitness icons to get a good workout.

“One of the highlights has been collaborating with several celebrities, athletes who have come to train at my gym. These collaborations have not only elevated the experience at my gym but also have helped spread the word about the incredible work Panatta is doing.”

He thanked Primo Fitness and the founder of Panatta, Rudy Panatta, for helping him with this ambitious project. Both companies expressed excitement about how Coleman would use this space for his upcoming projects and collaborations. The equipment shone brightly through the gym as Coleman tested a few machines.

“Your hard work and dedication have created a space that will inspire, motivate countless individuals. I’m very excited about what the future holds and I can’t wait to share this journey with you.”

Coleman’s attachment to his first-ever gym inspired his love for a well-equipped fitness space that catered to everyone’s needs. Since opening his new Panatta gym, he has invited several fellow bodybuilders, including seven-time Mr. Olympia Phil Heath for a collaboration.

Coleman and Heath once pumped it up with some stories

One of the most notable collaborations at Coleman’s gym was with Heath, where they discussed their pasts and shared experiences. Heath had always considered Coleman to be one of his greatest inspirations and revealed how the eight-time Mr. Olympia led him to bodybuilding.

Heath began bodybuilding after a failed run at basketball, during which he also went through one of his lowest phases in life. However, seeing Coleman and his Hulk-like muscles for the first time fascinated him enough to try his luck at another sport.

During their collaboration, they’ve shared several memorable moments, along with other iconic fitness stars like Hany Rambod. Their session acted as a nostalgia trip as they recalled their Olympia days, compared them with current times, and parted ways with valuable learnings and experiences.