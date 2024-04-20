Pump Club Editors Attempt Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Favorite Bicep Exercise to Get Ripped

Arnold Schwarzenegger has created a tight-knit community of fitness enthusiasts through his newsletter, ‘Arnold’s Pump Club.‘ The passion to work out is so strong that everyone in the community is excited to try out new routines, regardless of whether Arnold is present to guide them or not. On days when he spends time off from the gym, newsletter editors Adam Bornstein and Daniel Ketchell gladly substitute for him to keep the energy high.

In a recent Instagram post by the official Arnold’s Pump Club account, Bornstein and Ketchell visited the Gold’s Gym to work on their arms. Amidst a plethora of options, they wanted to demonstrate a special bicep exercise that happened to be Schwarzenegger’s favorite.

Preacher curl is one of the common arm exercises that bodybuilders often resort to for bicep growth. In the video, Ketchell sat down on the bench and, with Bornstein’s guidance, performed a few reps of the exercise. He revealed how Schwarzenegger would’ve loved to show off the exercise had he been allowed to do so.

Describing the correct technique to perform a preacher curl, Bornstein emphasized how one must feel a stretch on the longer length of the bicep. Additionally, one must not touch the handle on their shoulders while holding the weights.

“It’s all about leverage. When you load your biceps with your elbows fully extend (around 70-90 degrees), your biceps will grow.”

The way Schwarzenegger does it is to not only engage in full range of motion but also take it slow. On his last rep, he makes sure to perform a big flex, hold the position for as long as he can, and gradually release with full control. This technique usually gave him the pump he desired.

“…research suggests preacher curls help your biceps grow more than incline curls… just do them because they are one of Arnold’s favorite exercises, and he knows a thing or two about big biceps.”

That’s how Schwarzenegger grew his 22-inch biceps and still has godlike arms for a 76-year-old. Bornstein and Ketchell often took over certain newsletter segments to share various workout observations and dietary suggestions. With the star, they make up the dream team that guides fitness enthusiasts with zeal and inclusivity.

Arnold Schwarzenegger made dreams come true with a Pump Club meet-up at the Arnold Classic

Schwarzenegger isn’t an alien to fan interactions since he has been engaging with the crowd for decades. As a movie star, former governor, and fitness guru at 76, his preference to chat with his followers to understand issues at the grassroots level led him to organize a meet-up at the Arnold’s Sports Festival in Ohio and the UK.

At both events, members of his Pump Club flew from various regions to see and talk to their idol. The sessions paved the path for fans to interact with Schwarzenegger and seek advice in person and for him to see thousands of faces who read his lessons and preachings. With only love and passion for the field in his heart, Schwarzenegger mentioned how he would look forward to more such opportunities.