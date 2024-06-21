“That’s What You Call Genetics”: A Young Jay Cutler’s Flexing Photo Takes the Internet by Storm

Even after retiring from the professional bodybuilding scene a long time ago, Jay Cutler has maintained contact with his legion of supporters via social media platforms and other means of interaction. On the occasion of #throwbackthursday, the bodybuilder went back in time to show his youthful side to his Instagram followers.

The social media post simply shows a single photo of a young Cutler with a green tank top and a side chest position. Even though there aren’t many details in the unearthed picture, it evokes many memories of the four-time Mr. Olympia, as he writes:

“We’re taking it WAYYYY back this week guys! Just a small town kid from Massachusetts with some really big dreams. Aim huge, believe in yourself, and chase down those dreams until the wheels fall off!”

The photo was taken long before Cutler envisioned himself as the person he is today. All of his accomplishments were originally a fairytale that seemed too good to be true, but he remained determined to exercise and maintain his physique.

This social media message is also addressed to his legion of fans, as he encourages them to never give up on their aspirations and to pursue them until they reach the point where they want to be.

Aside from the memories, the bodybuilder provided followers with a lot of motivation with this photo, which demonstrates how far he has come in his path.

“I Remember this guy! I started this journey in 1996. Crazy to think you are now a Legend @jaycutler Follow Your Dreams!”

This enthusiast points out that genetics play an important role in bodybuilding.

“Now that’s what you call genetics.”

According to one fan, young Jay Cutler was unlike any other kid.

“You were huge.”

A admirer left a sarcastic remark for the bodybuilder.

“Massachusetts more like massive huge chest.”

Another fan admires Cutler’s motivating caption.

“Until the wheels fall off… good sentence.”

This isn’t the first time the four-time Mr. Olympia has shared a nostalgic moment. He recently posted about his appearance in FLEX magazine following his 2009 comeback victory.

Jay Cutler’s Iconic Magazine Poster

Being on the front page of FLEX magazine was one of the most significant accomplishments for a bodybuilder before the advent of social media. Jay Cutler demonstrated his abilities on the Mr. Olympia stage once more in 2009, defeating reigning Mr. Olympia Dexter Jackson and a competitive Phil Heath.

To commemorate the win, the FLEX magazine cover portrayed Cutler ripping apart a previous Olympia preview cover featuring Jackson and Heath together, achieving the ideal balance of barbaric emotions and strength. The bodybuilder also recalls how his outstanding quad stomp enabled him to win the title again, as it set him apart from the other contestants.