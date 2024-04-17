“There Isn’t Much Additional Benefit”: Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals the Truth Behind Consuming Too Much Protein

While a section of people might vouch that more is better, 7-time Mr. Olympia, Arnold Schwarzenegger, thinks otherwise. In his recent newsletter, the former bodybuilder writes about how consuming too much protein might not be of any extra benefit.

At times, people who eat protein regularly to build their bodies might consume more than the required amount, thinking they will gain more muscles and achieve quicker results. However, according to Schwarzenegger, this technique does not work. Backed by scientific studies, Arnold states that consuming more protein than recommended has no real health benefits.

“Recent research suggests that once you give your body enough protein, there isn’t much additional benefit to giving it more.”

In the study, scientists analyzed people who worked out four times a week and had them consume either 1.6 grams per kilogram per day of protein or 3.2 grams per kilogram. After the research, scientists noticed that even after eating more protein, there was no significant improvement in muscle growth, strength, or body fat loss.

However, Arnold mentions something interesting from the research. While there were no real benefits from consuming more protein, none of the participants faced any health problems.

“Despite doubling the protein amount, liver and kidney functioning was normal, and there were no health issues.”

The Austrian Oak further reveals to his village members why extra protein doesn’t let you gain extra muscle growth.

Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals why extra protein does not necessarily mean extra muscle

Consuming extra protein need not necessarily contribute to developing extra muscle since there is a protein level that, when achieved, unlocks most of the benefits. And consuming more than that threshold won’t provide any benefits. However, Arnold mentions that limited protein consumption would mean less noticeable results.

“But, if you eat enough total protein in a day, you provide your body with what it needs to build muscle and grow.”

Moreover, recent research proves that an individual’s body can handle a good amount of protein, and you can digest or absorb more than 100 grams per serving. However, one of the less-talked-about upsides of eating a good amount of proteins is that it helps regulate appetite.

“Eating protein can help you manage your appetite more effectively so you don’t overeat. But going crazy on protein isn’t what stands between you and your goals.”

Therefore, Arnold suggests that what is important is giving your body what it requires. All protein options work effectively irrespective of dietary choices, like red meat, poultry, eggs, legumes, and soy. He also states that one should aim to consume 0.7 to 1 g of protein per pound of your goal body weight or have a meal with 20–30 grams of protein. This amount of protein can help us get the best results for our bodies.