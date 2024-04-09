“The Do Something Workout Plan”: Arnold Schwarzenegger Shares the Workout of the Week With His Village

As a fitness freak, ardent gym goer, or even a professional bodybuilder, there might be days when you just don’t feel like training. However, according to 7-time Mr. Olympia, Arnold Schwarzenegger, he feels those are the days one needs to push themselves to train. Schwarzenegger, who pushes his fellow village members to lead a healthier life, has yet again come up with another “workout of the week” with his recent newsletter, Arnold’s Pump Club.

In this week’s workout section, Arnold writes about a method that will help your body and mind alike. Whenever you don’t feel like training, those are the days when you really need to exercise. This method, revealed by Arnold, is known as the “Do Something Workout.”

“Not because you’ll have the best workout but because you’ll do something good for your mind and body.”

The Terminator actor feels this is one of the most efficient ways to simplify your life. It is both important and good to have a do-something workout plan, as it takes nothing more than 15 minutes. For those who don’t feel up to the mark or have busy schedules, this workout plan suits them best.

Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals the three phases of the ‘Do Something’ workout plan

Arnold Schwarzenegger states that the ‘Do Something’ workout plan consists of three phases. They are core, strength, and volume. The following is a workout schedule that Arnold created for this technique:

Core (Phase 1)

Suitcase carry (left hand): In this workout, Arnold suggests holding a heavy dumbbell or backpack in your left hand, just like holding a suitcase. Here, the goal is to tightly grip the weight in your hand by keeping your body in an upright position. While lifting these weights, walk back and forth for 30 seconds and then rest for 30 seconds.

Plank: Here, one should hold a plank or side plank for around 30 seconds and then rest for another 30 seconds before moving on to the next one.

Suitcase carries (right hand): Follow the same method as you did for the left hand. However, Arnold suggests repeating this for 3 rounds. Take a 30-second break after each round.

Strength (Phase 2)

For optimum results and better strength, perform the squat or deadlift workout. For this, you can use dumbbells, barbells, or even a rucksack as per your choice. Before you start to lift heavy, Schwarzenegger suggests doing a few warm-up sets. Once done, lift the weight for 4 to 6 reps. Rest for 2 to 3 minutes and continue this workout for another three rounds.

Volume (Phase 3)

The last workout is the volume phase, or pump phase, where the volume is increased.

In this exercise, do 8–12 reps of pulling exercise (Dumbbells, pullups, or barbell rows)

Move on to the next exercise, and perform 8–12 reps of dumbbell, barbell, or chest press.

Once completed, take a 60-second break and continue it for another 3 more rounds.

“Do each phase and then move to the next. Focus on intensity and form.”

Hence, for beginners, Arnold only suggests you do at least one round of each phase. It will take you a total of 12–15 minutes, including your rest phase. However, for advanced trainers, you can do as many rounds as possible for each phase.

Therefore, Arnold suggests the ‘do something method’ for his village members for a better and healthier lifestyle. It is also time-efficient and helps you feel better during the day, rather than being lazy or tired.