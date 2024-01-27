Who Is the GOAT of Bodybuilding? Ranking the Best Bodybuilders Based on Mr. Olympia Titles

Mr. Olympia is one of the highest and most prestigious bodybuilding competitions. The IFBB Professional League authorizes this international competition, which is held annually. Joe Weider introduced this competition in the western part of the world.

The first ever Mr. Olympia was conducted at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, New York City, on September 18, 1965. Larry Scott was declared the winner, winning two straight titles. Even iconic bodybuilders like Ronnie Coleman, Lee Haney, Jay Cutler, etc. have brought home the coveted trophy, showcasing a promise in their careers. Following are the rankings of bodybuilders who shined the brightest at the biggest stage of the sport.

5) Frank Zane & Sergio Oliva

Frank Zane’s spectacularly proportionate and symmetrical physique not only swooned the audience but also the judges. His bodybuilding journey started in the 1960s, and he won Mr. Universe in 1968. Later, he won Mr. Olympia’s title for three years straight.

He was also noted for his distinct techniques focusing on mind-muscle connection, standards that bodybuilders even look up to today. While at it, Zane also made his fitness journey about personal development and growth, as he believed bodybuilding as a discipline was also about building character.

Fans revered Sergio Oliva as bodybuilding’s first mass monster. People saw him as the most muscular of his time, and he dominated the Mr. Olympia game from 1967 to 1969 (3 Olympia wins). Noted for his ‘victory’ pose, a feat only he could pull off with his size and shape, he was lauded by the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger himself. He was the only one who defeated Arnold in 1969 in any Mr. Olympia competition.

Oliva moved away from weightlifting and focused on physique competitions owing to his hypermobile elbows, knees, and joints that were strained. His signature workout style included partial reps, which he did to block overstraining his joints.

4) Jay Cutler

Jay Cutler’s career is as impressive as his massive appearance. He has been crowned Mr. Olympia four times and is one of the most decorated bodybuilders of all time. Cutler started weightlifting at 18, and he came under the global spotlight in 1998 when he won the Night of Champions competition. Aside from winning the title in 2006, 2007, 2009, and 2010, he also won hearts for his incredible quads, stunning aesthetics, size, and symmetry.

His posing style was lauded and made him stand out from his contemporaries. Despite facing a hard time pulling out of competitions owing to injuries, he went ahead and came back stronger. After his professional retirement from the sport, he still keeps close to the discipline by mentoring young bodybuilders.

3) Dorian Yates

Renowned as a six-time Mr. Olympia winner (1992–1997), Dorian Yates is a celebrated legend in the bodybuilding industry. He had a dark past of being in the youth detention center, though it was here that he grew up to be the fitness icon he later became. Yates picked up powerlifting and packed up muscles fast, owing to his naturally athletic build.

He was the first Englishman to win an Olympia. Yates was also the first bodybuilder who started the mass-monster era. He was noted for his lavish muscularity and found criticism from the side of one of his close contemporaries, Arnold Schwarzenegger. With good symmetry and conditioning, he made the game tough for his opponents.

2) Arnold Schwarzenegger & Phil Health

Arnold Schwarzenegger was the king of the 1970s bodybuilding competitions. His sheer onstage dominance and physical development were years ahead in the competitions he appeared in. Schwarzenegger’s reign at the top marked a turning point in bodybuilding history that saw him win seven Olympia titles. He was at his best from 1969 to 1975 and 1980, when he won overall and heavyweight in 1974, 1975, and 1980. He was known for his big chest and double-peak biceps, which made him one of the best bodybuilders.

The Austrian Oak has indeed been an inspiration to many. His ability to convey the significance of strength training, crossover appeal, name recognition, and phenomenal physique all conspired to spread bodybuilding to the groups. Though he will not be known as the greatest of all time, his career in the sport has left a significant mark in the world of bodybuilding.

Just like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Phil Heath also won seven Olympia titles and was unstoppable during his era. He won seven consecutive titles from 2011 to 2017. Heath, known as “The Gift,” certainly holds the title of the most genetically gifted bodybuilder in today’s pro ranks. With an incredibly chiseled physique, people know Heath very well for his conditioning. Hence, his fellow competitors were nowhere close to him.

He held on to his crown tight and was not one to give up very easily. Even though he faced issues in his initial career days as a bodybuilder, the athlete improved considerably and began his reign. He now ranks with Arnold as one of the best bodybuilders of all time. One thing to note is that Heath has still not officially retired, and if rumors are to be believed, he can make a comeback in the coming years. And if that happens, he can become the GOAT of bodybuilding.

1) Ronnie Coleman & Lee Haney

Ronnie Coleman is widely regarded as the greatest bodybuilder of all time. Coleman holds a total of eight Mr. Olympia titles, winning them continuously from 1998 to 2005. Coleman, commonly known as ‘The King,’ is the largest and most impressive pro bodybuilder ever to have claimed a Sandow. When Dorian Yates retired in 1997, everyone had their dibs on Flex Wheeler, The Sultan of Symmetry; however, Coleman stole the show with the freakiest combination of mass, shape, and conditioning ever seen on an IFBB pro stage.

Coleman impressed everyone with what he was capable of until he lost to Jay Cutler in 2006. All this said, Ronnie Coleman bowed out as the king with the most medals. Coleman was renowned for overwhelming the opposition with his 280-plus pounds of shredded muscle. He etched his name as the greatest bodybuilder of all time in the minds of his fans, and he was passionate about his training.

Lee Haney, another renowned bodybuilder, is equal to Ronnie Coleman when it comes to medal tally and greatness. People could also call Haney the greatest bodybuilder of all time for the achievements and performances he showcased in his time. With eight consecutive Mr. Olympia titles (1984–91) to his name, he combined more quality mass with great aesthetics.

He was untouchable during his reign. With an unrivaled back width and thickness, a tiny waist, and immense size overall, his run marked the necessity for mass combined with aesthetics.

So, it’s a tie at the top position. Ronnie Coleman and Lee Haney stand tall as the GOATs of bodybuilding.