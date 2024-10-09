Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol Start Time In 20+ Countries Including USA, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, and, Saudi Arabia

Fight fans should brace themselves for an epic showdown as unbeaten pugilists Artur Beterbiev & Dmitry Bivol duke it out for the legendary undisputed status scheduled for October 12. Bivol will have his WBA title on the line as he attempts to capture the other three belts from his countryman and knockout artist, Beterbiev, in an all-Russian clash.

While the fight was earlier scheduled to take place in June, an untimely injury rendered Beterbiev out of contention and consequently, the promoters had to wait for the Russian to regain his health.

Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Arena will host the extravagant as part of Turki Alalshikh’s Riyadh season with the main event slated to begin around 11:00 PM (UK Time) / 6:00 PM (US ET). But since the fight is also being streamed across the world and different time zones, it might get slightly confusing. So, in the interest of not missing a single thing-

Country(Time Zone) Event start Main Event Ringwalks USA(ET) 2:00 PM 6:00 PM Canada (ET) 2:00 PM 6:00 PM UK (GMT) 7:00 PM 11:00 PM Australia (AEDT) 4:00 AM (October 13) 8:00 AM (October 13) New Zealand (NZST) 6:00 AM (October 13) 10:00 PM (October 13) Brazil (BRT) 3:00 PM 7:00 PM France(CEST) 8:00 PM 12:00 AM (October 13) Sweden (CEST) 8:00 PM 12:00 AM (October 13) Ireland (GMT) 7:00 PM 11:00 PM Italy (CET) 8:00 PM 12:00 AM (October 13) Russia (MSK) 9:00 PM 1:00 AM (October 13) Kyrgyzstan(KGT) 10:00 PM 2:00 AM (October 13) Mexico (CST) 1:00 PM 5:00 PM China (CST) 2:00 AM (October 13) 6:00 AM (October 13) Japan (JST) 3:00 AM (October 13) 7:00 AM (October 13) India (IST) 11:30 PM 3:30 AM (October 13) Saudi Arabia (AST) 10:00 PM 2:00 AM (October 13) South Africa (SAST) 8:00 PM 12:00 AM (October 13) Ukraine (EEST) 8:00 PM 12:00 AM (October 13)

It should be noted that 33-year-old, Bivol captured the WBA belt in 2017 and has never looked back ever since and has already cemented his legacy in the sport with a win over boxing icon, Canelo Alvarez.

As for his opponent, Beterbiev, the stoic Russian will defend his IBF, WBC, and WBO belts in Riyadh and has refused to reveal his strategy against Bivol.

Beterbiev keeps it mysterious against Bivol

Bivol vs Beterbiev is a fight a long time in the making. Both have fighters come with unblemished records into the highly anticipated bout, with Artur Beterbiev boasting a record of 20-0, all 20 coming way of knockouts while Bivol follows it up with a 23-0 record.

His latest victory came against Malik Zinad in June when the 33-year-old decided not to sit idle as Beterbiev pulled out of the fight due to a meniscus tear.

Ahead of this week’s super showdown, Beterbiev revealed that he was never the man to reveal his team’s strategy or indulge in trash talk, maintaining his mysterious aura.

According to a report from EuroSports.com, he simply told the reporters that he has never revealed his tactics from any of his previous fights, and he’s not about to start now!

“We have some different scenarios to do and to prepare for. We are thinking about how it is going to go in the beginning, the middle, and the end of the fight. We always try to discuss different scenarios, prepare for different scenarios, but we never tell journalists.”

Nevertheless, fans certainly have gotten ourselves a stellar deal as both fighters eye a decisive win to capture all four belts.