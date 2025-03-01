Conor McGregor Claims He Made Over $30,000,000 From UFC in 2021, Outearning Dmitry Bivol vs. Artur Beterbiev’s Entire Fight Card

Never one to remain quiet on the money in his pocket, Conor McGregor has made a bold claim about his lucrative last outing with the UFC. McGregor, who has been out of action since 2021, last headlined UFC 264 in a grudge trilogy with Dustin Poirier. Despite being sidelined for four years since, McGregor has said that his last fight has been one of his most lucrative so far.

Yes, the Irishman reportedly netted over $30 million for his losing effort against Poirier in 2021! If you are wondering why that would be a big deal, the ‘Mystic Mac’ was happy to put it in context for everyone.

McGregor actually revealed this in reaction to reports of the total fight purse payout from The Last Crescendo boxing card in Saudi Arabia last weekend, headlined by Dmitry Bivol vs Artur Beterbiev.

The former UFC champion claimed he earned more than the entire card combined for his last fight.

“I accurate [the report], I made more than this entire card’s estimated payout combined in my last outing for the UFC,” Conor posted on his X account.

“2021. I garnered record gate, as well as record PPVs for the company through my service.”, he added.

According to the above report, event headliners Bivol and Beterbiev pocketed $10 million, while the next biggest amount went to Zhilei Zhang ($2.5 million) despite being in a losing cause.

It must, however, be noted that the report McGregor tweeted suggests the entirety of the card in Riyadh resulted in a payout exceeding $30 million.

However, even if that is true, a UFC fighter making more than an entire boxing card from Saudi Arabia is a remarkable feat. One would imagine a mixed martial artist with $30 million in the bank would never do anything else again. But not McGregor.

For the Irishman, that number is not even close to the highest payday of his career.

McGregor boasts lofty net worth from combat career

Securing himself a lucrative boxing match with Floyd Mayweather in 2017, McGregor would end up scooping a jaw-dropping fight purse. Despite losing via a tenth-round knockout, McGregor is reported to have landed a staggering near $100 million payout for his efforts.

While the number is an outlier, McGregor’s purses have always been a few notches above his UFC counterparts. Following the recent UFC antitrust lawsuit, a host of salaries from the 36-year-old’s pomp in the UFC were obtained.

Rising to stardom with his interim title win over Chad Mendes in 2015, McGregor is reported to have landed close to $3.3 million for the pairing. As he unified the featherweight title later that year against Jose Aldo, McGregor made almost $4.5 million for his 13-second cameo in the octagon.

For his two fights against Nate Diaz in 2016, McGregor reportedly scored an impressive $11 million against the Californian veteran.

Arguably, in his most impressive win in the UFC, McGregor bagged a $6.8 million purse to wipe out Eddie Alvarez in the main event of UFC 205 in New York City for the lightweight title.

Of course, since then, he has been making money through other business ventures like Proper 12 Whiskey and his pubs in Dublin.