“Awful”: Hasim Rahman Jr. Trolled for Dropping ‘Kanye Impersonator’ Over a Year After Jake Paul Fight Fall-Off

Allan Binoy
Published

Hasim Rahman Jr Kanye West Jake Paul
Credits: Instagram

Jake Paul’s former opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. has had it in with the fans. The professional boxer’s latest bout received a wave of criticism from fans who called it the ‘biggest fall off’. Rahman Jr. was set to headline an event at Madison Square Garden against ‘The Problem Child’. However, he could not make weight and MVP decided to cancel the bout. Video footage of his latest fight shows how drastically his condition has changed.

In the video, Hasim Rahman Jr. seems to be boxing in what looks like a local event, in ‘someone’s garden’ against an opponent who looked like a Kanye West Impersonator, a huge falloff from fighting Jake Paul.

As soon as the video went viral, fans flocked to the comments section to express their views. Here’s what they had to say about the fight.

“He went from being signed to headline Madison Square Garden vs Jake Paul… To fighting in someone’s garden.”

One user stated that Hasim Rahman Jr. could’ve had a massive payday against Jake Paul only if he lost weight.

“Bro could’ve made Jake Paul money if he lost some weight, look where he is now”

This user found the boxer awful.

Another user called his fall off ‘monumental’.

“Monumental fall off”

One user pointed out the stark difference between Rahman Jr.’s opponents and Jake Paul’s opponents.

“Bro makes Jake Paul’s opponents look like prime mike Tyson”

Another user called the pro boxer a ‘clown’.

“Bro fell off so hard he a clown”

Hasim Rahman Jr. looked to follow in his father’s footsteps, a former 2x Heavyweight Champion of the world. Although he began on the right note, now it seems he is far away from getting anywhere closer to his father. Rahman Jr. rocked Jake Paul in sparring, which led to the pair signing up for a fight. Unfortunately, the fight never took place, and the pro boxer told fans his side of the story.

Why did Jake Paul vs Hasim Rahman Jr. get canceled?

Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr. were set to fight on August 6, 2022 at the famed Madison Square Garden. However, a week before the fight, Most Valuable Promotions canceled the fight. MVP claimed that Rahman Jr. could not make weight which is why they had to cancel the bout. Here’s what the pro boxer had to say about the fight,

“I signed a contract to make 200 pounds within the three and a half weeks that I had to do it. But I could not do it, my body simply would not let me do it.”

Hasim Rahman Jr. claims he could not make the weight a week before the fight. However, he was shocked when they canceled the bout one week before it was set to take place. He also claims he told Jake Paul to keep the purse of the entire fight as a penalty for not making weight but Paul and his team did not agree to it.

