‘Was That A Temple Run : Jake Paul’s Gorilla Encounter Goes Viral as Fans Cry Fake For Using AI

May 14, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Jake Paul reacts at press conference in anticipation of his fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at Avalon Hollywood Theater. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Jake Paul might yet someday fight a real world-class boxer in their prime and shut shop for his trolls on the internet for good, but he will always continue to remain a deeply unserious person. And for good reason.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer, who is set to face former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on June 28, has posted a video of himself next to a silverback gorilla.

The gorilla in question is busy eating bananas, while Jake claims this video would answer the infamous ‘who would win’ question, and starts shadow boxing him.

An annoyed gorilla beat his chest, and as he was about to introduce Jake to some real punching power, the ‘YouTuber’ ran away. Now, upon watching the video, one may wonder if the whole event was an AI creation, but that hasn’t stopped fans from cracking another couple of jokes at Jake’s expense.

“Come back later when he retires,” joked a fan, referring to Jake’s habit of fighting men in their 50s. “Wait until it’s 58 years old,” reiterated a second person.

Another Instagram user referred to the famous mobile game, Temple Run, and added, “Was that a TEMPLE RUN??“, implying that Paul was going to be running for his life for some time.



Others were quick to spot the use of AI and called him after this and said, “Damn ai getting outa hand these days”

Meanwhile, as this transpires, Top Rank CEO Bob Arum has given his two cents on the Paul vs Chavez Jr. fight.

Jake not a real boxer, claims Arum

The 93-year-old was asked by Fight Hub TV if he wanted or was going to watch the Paul vs Chavez Jr. fight. Without mincing any words, Arum called the feud a farce and refused to acknowledge it as a fight to begin with.

“Chavez Jr, I thought he had hung up the gloves a long time ago. Jake Paul is not a boxer. It’s a spectacle. The Tyson event was sort of demeaning for the sport of boxing,” Arum said, in a strongly worded statement.

Arum does have a point, though. Even though Tyson slapped Paul and posted videos of himself hitting the pads, creating hype for the mega fight, the actual match was a dud.

Tyson looked visibly sore, his legs refused to move, and yet somehow, Paul looked the worst part of the entire exchange. In the aftermath, as the Netflix event garnered record numbers, and Tyson’s naked behind went viral, Paul argued that he could have knocked out the ‘Iron Mike’ but spared him out of respect.

During the post-fight interview, Jake’s brother and WWE superstar Logan Paul also joined in and threatened Tyson by claiming that should they fight, the 58-year-old pugilist would die.

Needless to say, Arum found all of this very distasteful.

“Tyson was an old man. What are we talking about? But if Netflix or somebody else wants to pay for that event, that’s fine. I have no interest in it. I have absolutely no interest in a Jake Paul-Chavez Jr fight, because it’s not boxing,” he noted, adding that the pair would fight in a place where being medically vetted wouldn’t just be the same.

“Mike Tyson shouldn’t have been in the ring. No commission should’ve allowed Mike Tyson to put on a pair of boxing gloves,” Arum added with disdain for the entire circus.