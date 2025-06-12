‘Sorry’: Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira Steals Spotlight From Jake Paul’s Next Fight as He Promotes Online

Despite booking his anticipated return to the ring as soon as the end of this month, Jake Paul may fall victim to the UFC schedule — that’s according to some rabid Octagon fans at least.

Jake, who makes his first outing in the squared circle this year at the end of this month, will be in a stern test against a former world champion.

Set to face off with Mexican veteran, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. — he is tasked with recording his second victory over a former titleholder, as he draws the ex-undisputed WBC middleweight kingpin.

Jake’s last fight was a forgettable unanimous decision win over the ageing Mike Tyson last year. Despite an almost 30-year age difference between the two, Jake could only manage a decision win against the former undisputed world heavyweight champion after eight rounds in Texas.

To this credit, the fight managed to garner some serious viewership with more than 60 million households across the globe, logging in to Netflix to watch the fight. However, going head-to-head with UFC’s annual International Fight Week card on the same weekend at the end of this month, Jake might fail to attract those numbers again.

On that same weekend, Charles Oliveira and the unbeaten Ilia Topuria will vie for the soon-to-be vacant lightweight crown — headlining UFC 317.

And one of the most exciting fights on paper this year in the Octagon, Jake seems to already be struggling to attract fans to his DAZN showdown with Chavez Jr. — on social media at least.

“16 DAYS. Saturday, June 28. Honda Center – Anaheim, CA. Live on DAZN PPV,” he posted on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Paul (@jakepaul)

But littered in the comments are fans claiming they will let Oliveira’s return dictate their television screens. “Charles Oliveira takes priority, sorry,” a user posted.

A second commenter also voiced the same sentiment, writing, “Sorry, watching Ilia vs. Charles.”

Finally, a third user posted a GIF of Topuria marching around the cage after his title coronation against Alexander Volkanovski at the beginning of last year.



But this is not the first occasion Jake has gone to odds with the UFC. In fact, he’s long taken shots at UFC boss Dana White for multitude of reasons.

Jake labels White a ‘clout chaser’

Taking umbrage with White over a slew of issues in recent years, Jake has gone to bat for fighters and their lacklustre pay in the promotion.

And at the turn of the year, he ramped up this rivalry — labelling White a “clout chaser”. Blasting the promotional boss for his association with an OnlyFans creator, Paul ripped the former for promoting the disgraced Power Slap promotion, too.

“55 yrs old, wheeling around 20 yr old only fans girls to try and get views?” Jake tweeted on his X account.

“Clout chasing & ego has no age limit. Imagine being worth $500m, married with kids & posting these cringe videos, using UFC accounts to get people to watch your slap party online,” he added.

To boot, Jake still holds a multi-year deal with White’s rival promotion, the PFL (Professional Fighters League). Mooted for an imminent debut with the Donn Davis-led outfit, Jake, the younger brother of WWE star Logan Paul, has yet to make good on that promise so far, however.