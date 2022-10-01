Boxing Legend Mike Tyson Once Booked 19 Rooms for 19 Different Women to Sleep With on His 30th Birthday!

Mike Tyson had a legendary 30th birthday party. 13 chefs, 19 women, cigars and celebs!

Mike Tyson once believed that he would not live past 30 years. So, when the boxing heavyweight legend turned 30 years old, he threw a birthday party that became the stuff of legend.

Apparently, Tyson had flown friends from all over the US and put them up in a hotel near his mansion. ‘Near’ because he had filled all the 19 rooms in his mansion for ‘lady suitors’ whom he planned to get intimate with for his 30th birthday celebration.

Tyson’s Books and Bookings

Tyson revealed these eye-popping details in his book Undisputed Truth, published in 2013. The book has tons of other details about the illustrious boxer that were only rumor before the book came to print.

At his 30th birthday party, Tyson also had 13 different shifts each with their own kitchen. He also invited a host of celebrities and who’s who including Donald Trump Oprah Winfrey and Jay-Z.

A Helluva Time

At the time the party was held in 1996, Tyson had been released from prison. He had served a three-year sentence for sexually assaulting Desiree Washington in 1992, a beauty pageant contestant. Iron Mike had also defeated pro boxer Frank Bruno before his birthday. So, he was flying high and, by his own admission, coming off the rails.



He also had an upcoming fight with Bruce Seldon 69 days after his birthday. But his love for excess kept him from training seriously. Despite that, Tyson easily defeated Seldon and the entire event was mired in controversy with many calling the fight a fix. This was also the last public appearance of legendary rapper Tupac Shakur who was fatally shot hours after the fight ended.

Tyson’s Recent Endeavors

Tyson retired from boxing in 2005 with a stellar record of 50-6-2. He recently opened up a cannabis farm in 2019 and hosts a podcast show, Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson. He has entertained guests like Khabib Nurmagomedov, Joe Rogan, Israel Adesanya, Kevin Hart, comedian Bill Burr and a host of rappers and hip-hop artists including Snoop Dogg.

Click here for more Boxing News