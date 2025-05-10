UFC Star Destroys David Goggins-Style Training Used by Jon Jones, Adesanya & Tony Ferguson: ‘Overtain Like F*cking Crazy’

Israel Adesanya and Tony Ferguson do not have much in common, but the one aspect of their careers that binds them together is the fact that both went viral for throwing up while working with David Goggins. Notably, UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been part of the club as well.

Goggins, known for his almost over-the-top extreme workouts, put both ageing fighters to the test, and while they got his seal of approval, this UFC lightweight contender doesn’t believe it was a great idea.

Goggins’ training methods are aimed at increasing endurance, which neither Ferguson nor Adesanya has lacked through their storied careers.

This is precisely why Brazilian fighter Renato Moicano cannot make sense of what they are trying to achieve by pushing themselves beyond what their bodies can achieve at this point in their careers and lives.

In an episode of the Show Me The Money podcast on YouTube, Moicano claimed, “Makes zero f*cking sense.”

“What he’s (Goggins) is going to do for Adesanya? Adesanya never had a gas problem and then, he’s almost 40 and they gonna overtrain him, are they f*cking crazy?”

‘Money’ Moicano has a point, that kind of training style takes a huge toll on the body, and recovery takes a long time, sometimes even an entire day.

And while Goggins, at 50, does all these workouts themselves, it is symbolic of his training as a former Navy SEAL. MMA, on the other hand, is an entirely different equation.

Especially for someone like Adesanya, whose game has revolved around short bursts of high-energy action for about 25 minutes. According to Moicano, any training not specifically tailored to that doesn’t make much sense.

Besides, completely changing his training programme at 35 is not only senseless, but may also be detrimental to his game, Moicano claims.

Moicano compares Adesanya’s training to amateurs

At the level that Adesanya is used to fighting, cardio isn’t usually something that any of his opponents lack. Besides, Adesanya himself is famous for not even taking a seat in between rounds to catch his breath.

Plainly speaking, whatever he is trying to achieve with Goggins, he’s already achieved it years ago.

So, according to Moicano, the training he is undergoing right now is the kind one goes through when they are beginners to the sport.

“The guy was a former champion, technical, and now he’s going to train like a kid again? If you put an 18-year-old kid that’s trying to get to the big leagues, it’s one thing,” the former lightweight contender adds.

Welterweight veteran Gilbert Burns also nodded in agreement and asserted that this is the kind of training kids undergo in Brazil — Extreme levels of cardiovascular training, followed by intense rounds of sparring with no pads.

Renato Moicano used to elbow his sparring partners without pads and almost get to reall fights while training. Young Moicano was a menace pic.twitter.com/XHvy1XTvay — Show Me the Money Podcast (@showmethepod) May 8, 2025

Both UFC fighters seem to think that this kind of training will not be beneficial for ‘Izzy’.

However, as far as Adesanya is concerned, he’s doing it to help build up his mentality and push himself into a state where he can take a serious amount of punishment and never give up!