Caleb Plant Pulls Ultimate Troll Move by Buying Edgar Berlanga’s Domain to Hype Up Fight Against McCumby

Caleb Plant fights will be fighting Trevor McCumby in a few weeks. He will also be sharing the card with former rival Canelo Alvarez and his opponent Edgar Berlanga. Unfortunately, recent developments have led to a rift between Berlanga and Plant, and the latter just took it up a notch by using the Internet to troll the 27-year-old.

The beef between the two started during the press conference. Given that they are sharing the same card, Alvarez, Plant, Berlanga, and McCumby were all on stage taking questions from the media. At this point, instead of trash-talking his opponent, Canelo Alvarez, Berlanga made fun of Plant.

He stated that his intelligence and IQ will make the difference on fight night and he won’t end up knocked out, unlike Plant. Needless to say, unprovoked statements from Berlanga did not sit well with Plant who has since been insulting Berlanga any chance he gets.



In his latest move to get under Edgar’s skin, Caleb bought the domain name, edgarberlanga.com. When fans search that particular domain name, the website instead shows the promotional video for Plant vs McCumby. It also has all of Plant’s information including his upcoming fights and all the fight week development.

At this point, it is not sure if Berlanga is aware of what has been done. However, it is safe to say that once he finds out, we can expect another fiery exchange between the two men. Needless to say, both Caleb and Edgar have bigger things to keep in mind as they prepare for their upcoming fights.

A closer look at what is next for Plant and Berlanga

Plant is aiming to get back into the win column after losing his most recent fight. In March 2023, Plant fell short against David Benavidez after going to the judges’ scorecards. He will be aiming to make a statement with a win over McCumby.

On the other hand, Berlanga, who is undefeated with a 22-0 record, is taking on arguably the pound-for-pound king and the best boxer of his generation, Canelo Alvarez. Well, given the beef between Plant and Berlanga, if the former wins and the latter falls short, a match-up between the two would seem like a logical next step to make.