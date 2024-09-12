Start Time Of Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga in USA, Mexico, and 20+ Countries

The boxing world will come to a standstill this weekend on September 14 at 8 PM ET when the sport’s biggest superstar, Canelo Álvarez, returns to the squared circle to defend his WBA, WBC, and WBO super middleweight titles. Boasting an impeccable unbeaten record, Canelo’s young opponent, Edgar Berlanga will have high hopes that he can deliver an upset and capture the Mexican’s titles all in one stride.

Now, fight fans can catch the action live on Prime PPV with the main card slated to commence at 8 PM ET in the States and 1 AM in the UK the following day. But since the event is being streamed across different time zones, fans may want to know the exact details of the bout across 20 different countries including Mexico, UAE, etc.

Country(Time Zone) Main card USA(ET) 8:00 PM Canada (ET) Canada (PT) 8:00 PM 5:00 PM UK (BST) UK (ET) 4:00 AM (September 15) 8:00 PM Australia (AEDT) 10:00 AM (September 15) Brazil (BRT) 9:00 PM France (CEST) 2:00 AM (September 15) Germany (CEST) 2:00 AM (September 15) Russia (MSK) 3:00 AM (September 15) Spain (CEST) 2:00 AM (September 15) Italy (CEST) 2:00 AM (Septemeber 15) Argentina (ART) 9:00 PM Mexico (CT) 7:00 PM China (CST) 8:00 AM (September 15) Japan (JST) 9:00 AM (September 15) India (IST) 5:30 AM (September 15) South Korea (KST) 9:00 AM (September 15) South Africa (SAST) 2:00 AM (September 15) Saudi Arabia (AST) 3:00 AM (September 15)

Do note that the ring walks for the main event super fight – Canelo vs Berlanga – are scheduled for 11 p.m. ET / 4 a.m. in the UK.

Fans can also tune in via DAZN Boxing app around the world except for Mexico and LATAM. Now that we have that out of the way, its important to note that this is not the only big fight on the card.

Canelo vs Berlanga main card explained

The Mexican Independence Day weekend is promising a lot of action for fight fans, especially with two iconic events choosing Vegas as the turf to showcase its glitz.

While the MMA frontrunner, UFC is featuring its first ever fight card at the Sphere, MGM is going to the coveted T-Mobile Arena for the epic Canelo vs Berlanga showdown.

All in all, the main card has five fights including the main event ringer. WBA middleweight champion Erislandy Lara will defend his belt against 36-year-old Danny Garcia.

In addition to these two absolute bangers, Canelo’s former foe and IBF super middleweight champion, Caleb Plant is also featured in the main card, scheduled to take on Trevor McCumby.

Furthermore, fan favorite Rolando Romero aka ‘Rolly’, following his devastating TKO loss against Issac Cruz, is also eyeing a comeback, clashing horns with Manuel Jaimes in the super lightweight category.

The main card opens up with a promising featherweight bout between Stephen Fulton & Carlos Castro that will set the stage for the rest of the card to captivate the crowd.