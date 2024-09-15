Caleb Plant Purse: ‘Sweethands’ Earnings From Trevor McCumby Knockout Reportedly Revealed

September 14, 2024, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: CALEB PLANT (23-2-14KOs) of Nashville, Tennessee stops TREVOR MCCUMBY (28-1-21KOs) of Yorkville, Illinios via TKO in round 8th on PBC on Prime boxing at the T Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20240914_zsp_o117_022 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

Caleb “Sweethands” Plant made quite the statement on the undercard of Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga, delivering a thrilling late knockout victory over Trevor McCumby in a wild, back-and-forth brawl. The fight had fans on the edge of their seats, and with a performance like that, it’s no surprise everyone is curious about the purse for Plant’s knockout win!

Plant and McCumby were originally set to meet earlier in the summer, but an eye injury sidelined the latter. The pair finally clashed on Saturday night on the undercard of Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga, and it was worth the wait.

In a wild back-and-forth fight for the interim WBA super middleweight title, Plant secured a ninth-round TKO to finish the fight.

McCumby came out strong, landing a huge left hook in the second round that sent Plant stumbling. When Plant was thrown to the canvas, it was clear he was on shaky legs going back to his corner.

McCumby kept up the pressure early, even tossing Plant to the mat again in the third, but that seemed to wake Plant up. He had suddenly found his rhythm, working his jab and landing precise shots.



By the fifth round, Plant shifted tactics, pushing McCumby to the ropes and engaging in a close-range slugfest. From that point on, he took control, firing off power punches and mixing in some taunts.

In the ninth, Plant unleashed a barrage of shots, with McCumby pinned to the ropes. As McCumby slumped, the referee stepped in just as the bell rang, handing Plant the victory.

Caleb Plant’s thoughts after a hard-fought knockout win

After his thrilling knockout victory, Caleb Plant had plenty to say.

“I think I proved that I can fight on the inside,” he shared. Speaking further about being a true champion, he added:

“I’m a true champion. I can fight through anything. I was relaxed, he just caught me off-balance. I fell down, but I got back up, went to work, and got that stoppage.”

As for what’s next? Plant’s keeping his options open but plans to take some time with his family first. Also, for his efforts against McCumby he earned a guaranteed purse of $350,000, similar to what he did in previous fight against David Benavidez.

For Trevor McCumby, it’s a setback, but not without positives. He showed grit and heart in the biggest fight of his career, a performance he can be proud of despite the loss. With his profile now raised, there should be solid opportunities waiting for him down the road