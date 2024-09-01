Canelo Alvarez Can ‘Pick and Choose’ His Opponents, Ellerbe Explains Why

December 19, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico: World boxing champion, Saul Alvarez, known as Canelo Alvarez during the Award ceremony for the 2023 National Sports Award and Encouragement to the Delegations at the Pan American and Parapan American Games in Santiago, Chile 2023, in the central courtyard of the National Palace. on December 19, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico. Mexico City Mexico – ZUMAe321 20231219_zia_e321_070 Copyright: xCarlosxSantiagox

After fans bashed Canelo for ducking David Benavidez in favor of fighting Edgar Berlanga, Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions stepped in to explain why the boxing superstar has the luxury to “pick and choose” who he faces. According to Ellerbe, Canelo’s position in the sport allows him to make these decisions, even if it doesn’t sit well with everyone.

Ellerbe has been the CEO of Mayweather promotions for the better part of two decades now. During his time, he has overseen some of the biggest fights in the history of boxing with billions of dollars on the line.

So, it is safe to say he knows a thing or two about fight promotion. In a recent interview with ‘Fight Hub TV’ he was asked what he made of the fight between Alvarez and Berlanga and what he thought of fans’ criticism of Alvarez’s choice of opponents. Ellerbe said,

"He is at the top of his game, he is making a sh*t load of money doing what he do. Putting his craft to use, entertaining the fans at the highest level and he has been active. I think that kind of stuff is always going to be in his favour. But I love this fight and I would love to see the Benavidez fight get made at some point."

A difference in weight classes and more importantly purse involved for the fight has been the major roadblock to get the fight done between the two men.

Alvarez has a number in mind for a fight which seems ‘unrealistic’ and a way to price himself out of the fight for most people. However, Ellerbe does not feel the same.

Leonard Ellerbe backs Canelo Alvarez’s $150 million demand

In recent interviews, the Mexican boxing icon stated that he would be open to a fight with Berlanga if one small condition was met. The 34-year-old wants a meagre $150 million to step into the ring against Berlanga. According to the likes of Turki Alalshikh this is an absurd number and one that will most likely not be met.

However, Ellerbe feels differently in the interview when he was asked to share his thoughts on Alvarez’s demands. He said that if that is what Alvarez feels he deserves for that fight, he supports it. Needless to say, he is not the one signing the check so it makes it a lot easier for him to support a $150 million payday demand.