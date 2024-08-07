Canelo Alvarez Turns Bitter After Turki Alalshikh Disregards His Fight: “Not In Their Way”

In a massive turn of events, the biggest fight on the horizon – Canelo Álvarez vs Terence Crawford – has gone down in flames! Saudi Arabia’s Royal advisor and the current chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, Turki Alalshikh has admittedly left the idea of a super fight featuring the Mexican icon, prioritizing Terence Crawford and the US boxing scene in general. In response to this, Alvarez flaunted his financial liberty, reminding everyone why he is the face of the sport now.

Ahead of his title defense against the #1 ranked contender and undefeated Edgar Berlanga, Canelo opened up, sharing his thoughts about Alalshikh’s recent remarks. With Fighthype reporting the scene, Canelo was heard saying,

“I dont really care about it. I’m focused 100% on my fight, I don’t really care about it. They called me yesterday, they texted me yesterday if it was possible to talk about the Crawford fight for February or meet yesterday here in Los Angeles with the team…”

Shrugging the dismal fallout with the Saudi advisor like nothing, the Mexican is all locked and loaded to face WBA’s mandatory challenger, Berlanga on September 14 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. And when the reporters doubled down on the matter, the pound-for-pound great gave a fitting reply, casually reminding the community why he is Boxing’s biggest draw currently.

” I’m good with what I’m doing, I don’t need that kind of things, I’m not looking for that kind of fights if they want the fight, okay it’s in my way not in their way.”

Meanwhile, UFC superstar and controversialist, Conor McGregor also chimed in with his thoughts. Denouncing the boxing icon, the Irishman backed Alalshikh for moving away from Canelo, claiming that the Mexican champ is just a paper tiger and not a real draw!

McGregor backs Alalshikh and goes after Álvarez

As it turns out, renowned boxer Alvarez will most likely be dropped from Saudi Advisor Alalshikh’s plan to organize a massive boxing event on US soil. In fact, the promoter has massive plans for Terence Crawford, and ‘Bud’ was slated to face Australian pugilist Tim Tszyu on August 3 but it all fell apart after the Aussie lost his last bout.

Then came the idea of involving Alvarez, who is arguably the biggest superstar in the sport of boxing. However, to the dismay of fans, the bout is shelved as of now, until the parties can reach a consensus. In the wake of the recent developments, UFC’s former double champion, Conor McGregor jumped right in and noted down his thoughts in a recent social media post.

Canelo is a cornflake. He has about 300k buys in him. He does not generate nothing near what he seeks to be paid. UFC NOCHE is going to run them from the strip. Sheik Turki was right moving on. CANELO DOESN’T SELL. https://t.co/GsshDpytXB — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 6, 2024

In typical McGregor fashion, the Irishman went after the 4-division boxing champion, bashing him for his $200 million demand to fight David Benavidez. While the boxer reasoned it by highlighting the threat possessed by Benavidez, ‘The Notorious’ did not bat an eye to any of that and simply called him a “cornflake.”

He then backed Alalshikh’s move, pouring salt into Alvarez’s wound while stating that the UFC’s upcoming event at the Sphere in Vegas would wipe them clean off the picture.