Canelo Alvarez Names Billy Saunders as the Most Frustrating Fighter Out of 60+ Opponents Including Floyd Mayweather

With over 60 fights in his professional career, Canelo Alvarez has faced the who’s who of boxing However, one stands out head and shoulders above the others as the fighter that has p**sed him off the most. This ‘legend’ beat out the likes of Floyd Mayweather, Gennady Golovkin and Sergey Kovalev amongst others to gain the top spot.

Alvarez is currently on a media tour promoting his upcoming fight against Edgar Berlanga. In an interview with ‘Premier Boxing Champions’, the Mexican champion was asked which opponent pissed him off the most. To which the 34-year-old promptly said,

“Billy Joe Saunders, that f**ker pissed me off. That’s why he gets what he deserves. Some fighters they talk to sell the fights. But he, I think he is a bad person and I really enjoyed to beat that guy.”

Victory is the best revenge. @Canelo reveals the one opponent who pissed him off more than any other.



Alvarez faced Saunders in May 2021 for the WBO super middleweight title, and the lead-up to the fight was pretty wild. Saunders was talking a lot of trash, with Tyson Fury loudly backing him up. But when it came down to it, Alvarez broke Saunders’ orbital bone and forced him to quit.

For Alvarez, the victory was even sweeter because he never thought much of Saunders as a person. Alvarez isn’t usually one to talk trash, though he’s been doing it more now that his English has improved.

In the interview, he mentioned that Saunders said and did things that were just unnecessary, all to grab more attention.

Regardless, he will be aiming to dish out similar punishment to Berlanga in a few weeks time. But he will first have to deal with fans who aren’t happy with the tickets.

Alvarez blasted by fans for Berlanga PPV price

Being a combat sports fan has gotten pretty pricey lately, with streaming services and PPV costs going through the roof. But fans were really shocked when the PPV price for Alvarez vs. Berlanga was announced—$89.99 if you want to catch Alvarez in action over Mexican Independence Day weekend.

Even though it’s the same price as his last PPV event, fans quickly took to social media to slam both Alvarez and DAZN.

The thing is, Alvarez doesn’t have any control over the PPV prices; it’s all up to DAZN.

That said, the problem remains. Watching fights should not cost you $100 bucks. That is insane. Combat sports, and boxing in particular have been the sport of the working class people, the blue collared worker in the United States.

So either that fan base has suddenly disappeared (it hasn’t) or combat sports entities, streaming platforms etc have a very different audience in mind, that is sure to alienate the core base of the sport.